Lesaka Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The payments company posted revenue of $146 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.4 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $564.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lesaka Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $134.7 million to $145.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $538.8 million to $592.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSAK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.