Kentucky First Federal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1…

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hazard, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $4.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.7 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KFFB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KFFB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.