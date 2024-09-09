Live Radio
Kenon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 9, 2024, 9:29 AM

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Kenon Holdings Ltd. (KEN) on Monday reported profit of $112 million in its second quarter.

The Singapore-based company said it had net income of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The holding company posted revenue of $181 million in the period.

