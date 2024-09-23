Is an Oversized Soaking Tub Worth It?

There’s nothing like unwinding in a nice, warm bath to ease your stress and soothe your body. But you don’t…

There’s nothing like unwinding in a nice, warm bath to ease your stress and soothe your body. But you don’t have to settle for a standard-sized tub. If your bathroom is large enough, you could choose to upgrade to an oversized soaking tub.

But is that a smart move? It depends. You’ll need to consider the pros and cons before making that investment.

How Big Is an Oversized Soaking Tub?

Oversized soaking tubs are generally larger than traditional bathtubs. They allow you to immerse yourself entirely, and most soaking tubs are big enough to stretch out in.

“A soaking tub is generally deeper than a standard bathtub — around at least 20 to 29 inches in depth,” says Karen Larson, co-founder of Soake Pools in Pembroke, New Hampshire.

These tubs are commonly longer and wider than traditional tubs, too. However, if you opt to have your soaking tub custom designed, then you can have a say in its size. The size you end up with might hinge on the amount of space you have available in your bathroom.

Benefits of an Oversized Soaking Tub

There’s a huge difference between taking a dip in a traditional bathtub versus an oversized soaking tub. The latter can make for a more luxurious experience, and it can also allow multiple people to soak at once.

Some homeowners might also appreciate the aesthetics of a larger soaking tub, says Lesley Napper, marketing director at Lark Interiors, an interior design and residential architecture firm based in Dallas. “Freestanding tubs are not only lovely, but they also add a luxury feel to a primary bath,” she says. “Their standalone nature allows them to serve as exceptional design focal points, creating a visually striking element.”

An oversized soaking tub also has the potential to add resale value to your home. And if you have a higher-end home, an oversized tub is something prospective buyers might come to expect.

How Much Does an Oversized Soaking Tub Cost?

There’s a wide range of costs to install an oversized soaking tub. Expect to pay anywhere between $1,000 to $12,000, depending on the material and size, according to Fixr.com.

Freestanding clawfoot and slipper tubs are in this category. So are Japanese soaking tubs, which allow you to sit and have water up to your shoulders. Many soaking tubs have reclining backs for extra comfort.

Drawbacks of an Oversized Soaking Tub

While an oversized soaking tub can be a nice thing to have in your bathroom, by nature, it’s going to take up a fair amount of space. That could create a more cramped environment. It might also mean having to scale back on other features you might want, like a walk-in shower.

“In a smaller primary bath, we recommend opting for a spacious and luxurious shower over squeezing in a large soaking tub,” Napper says.

Oversized soaking tubs can be tricky to clean and maintain. Diana Melichar, owner of Melichar Architects in Lake Forest, Illinois, says, “Oversized, multiperson tubs were a fad of the early 2000’s. They were almost essential for sale and resale in upscale residences. However, these tubs are hard to clean due to their size.”

Adding a whirlpool element to a large soaking tub complicates matters even more. “Equipment must be accessible, typically by a panel adjacent to the tub, and they require regular maintenance,” Melichar says.

While some homebuyers are still interested in deeper tubs, there’s less demand for tubs that are larger in size, in Melichar’s experience. “Nowadays, we mostly see a demand for soaker tubs that are oversized for one person, with no whirlpool capabilities,” she says.

Napper also notes that these tubs may not be suitable for people with mobility challenges. Homeowners who plan to age in place should consider the possibility of needing to have an oversized soaking tub removed down the line. “Freestanding tubs can present some challenges in terms of accessibility, especially for older clients who might struggle with comfortably getting in and out of them,” she says.

There’s also the issue of having to fill an oversized tub. Not only might it cost you a lot in terms of water usage, but having to wait to fill the tub might take away from the experience of a relaxing soak. As Lee Calisti, strategic construction advisor at real estate platform Real Estate Bees, puts it, “Who has time to soak in a tub that has taken a long time to fill with a lot of hot water?”

It may run counter to relaxation benefits to keep refilling the tub with warm water as you soak, so choose materials with good heat retention.

Questions to Ask Yourself Before Installing an Oversized Soaking Tub

If you’re having trouble making a decision, ask yourself:

How likely am I to actually use it?

It’s important to be realistic about your schedule. If you’re a busy person who’s rarely home, it may not be worth paying for a large soaking tub you only use a handful of times each year.

Will I have to give something up to make the space for it?

Making room for an oversized tub in your bathroom could mean having to limit yourself to a smaller shower. You’ll need to decide if that’s worth it, seeing as how showering is something you might do daily, while soaking in a tub might happen once a week at best.

Is there another home improvement I should be prioritizing?

An oversized soaking tub is a luxury you might appreciate. But think about whether your home improvement dollars should be spent elsewhere. If your kitchen needs a serious overhaul, you may want to spend the money there before adding a feature to your bathroom you may not get the best use out of.

How will this impact my home’s resale value?

An oversized soaking tub might allow you to command a higher price when you’re ready to sell your home. But you shouldn’t necessarily expect a dollar-for-dollar return on that investment. And there may be other improvements that could do more for your home’s resale value. If one of your main objectives in installing an oversized soaking tub is to increase the value of your property, it’s best to talk to a real estate agent and see what they advise. They may suggest other improvements that carry more broad appeal.

