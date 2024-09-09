How Much Should the Average Student Budget for Dorm Supplies?

Although eager incoming college students may dream of a luxurious dorm room. But with the right approach, your child can…

Although eager incoming college students may dream of a luxurious dorm room. But with the right approach, your child can get what they need to suit their tastes and include many of the comforts of home — without overspending.

So, how much should you spend on dorm room supplies?

Everyone has unique financial constraints and values, so there is no one number that will fit all. To help get to the right number for you, follow this guideline for money-smart dorm room preparation.

Start With a New Student Budget

According to Ben Kaplan, founder of Scholaroo, a scholarship search platform, your first step is to know how much you have available to spend on the expenses involved with setting your child up for college.

Base that number on the amount of cash you have in the bank, not how much you can borrow. Whatever that number is, divide it by two.

“Half of that amount should be for the dorm room and the other half should be for everything else,” Kaplan says.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF),back-to-college spending is expected to be nearly $1,400 per household. So, if that’s your figure, set aside roughly $750 for dorm room items.

Keep reading for a breakdown of how to spend that money.

Furnishings

The NRF study found that the average sum people are spending on dorm furnishings is $192.40. That may sound low, but Collegeboard reports that items like beds with mattresses, desks, chair and lamps are usually supplied by the college.

If the college your child is going to doesn’t include these furnishings and they’ll be sharing the dorm with another student, Kaplan suggests coordinating with that roommate ahead of time.

“You can usually get their name, so call them before you start to shop,” he says. This way you can decide who will bring what and avoid duplicates.

Also, check out what local used items are available. Moving-in time is also moving-out time. Head to platforms like Facebook Marketplace to find what’s available for free or cheap as other students are changing their living arrangements.

In the event you want to purchase new items, focus on basics. In general, college furniture takes a beating, so consider pieces from lower cost retailers such as IKEA. They even have a verified student program that will give you 15% off purchases.

Electronics

Your child likely has many electronics already, from smartphones to laptops, but you may want to upgrade. The NRF study found that this category comprises the bulk of back-to-school spending at an average of $359.49.

Scott Silverman, the dean of noncredit and external programs at Santa Monica College and the author of “How to Survive Your Freshman Year,” says decent headphones are a must, especially for loud dorms. Being able to cancel out noise so the student can study is a great excuse to purchase a good pair.

Other common electronic essentials include:

— Portable phone charger

— Extra charging cords for phones and laptops

— Small speakers

— Surge protector

— Extension cords

— Reading lamp

If you want to make your child’s space a little sweeter, consider a mini fridge to store cold drinks and small items. Another nice-but-not required item could be a digital picture frame to view and share photos, Silverman says.

As for televisions, you may pass: 2024 Consumer Technology Association research found that just 59% of GenZers own one, with most preferring to watch content on their personal screens. If your child wants to go old school, though, a television may be on your list, too.

Eating, Cleaning and Organization Supplies

Even if your child has a school meal plan, you may want to set them up with basic groceries. According to the NRF study, initial food costs average $149.71 per student.

A couple of sets of dishes, bowls, flatware, mugs and glasses are also recommended. If your child won’t be bringing some from home, they can get them for cheap at thrift stores.

Other household supplies your child may need:

— Dish, furniture, window and toilet cleansers

— Mop, broom and dustpan and sponges

— Shower caddy

— Trash cans and trash bags

— Toilet paper, paper towels and napkins

— Small vacuum

— Laundry detergent and laundry bags or baskets

— Storage bins

— Closet hooks and hangers

New Clothes, Accessories and Shoes

While your child can certainly bring the clothes they already own to the dorm, many prepare for this stage of their lives with new items.

The NRF study found that college students are expected to spend an average of $171.06 on clothing and accessories and another $112.60 on shoes. That puts the grand total at $283.66.

There’s nothing wrong with looking fabulous on campus, but shop for fashion in a way that honors your budget.

Special Home Accessories

Chances are there will be plenty of other things that go into making a dorm room efficient and comfortable. The following can make all the difference in the world to a child who’s moving out for the first time:

— Table or floor fan: There are a couple of good reasons to invest in a portable fan. One is that the white noise can drown out other sounds and make it easier to sleep. Another is that dorm rooms can get hot. For a relatively small price this can make a big difference.

— Large mirror: There may be a mirror in the room or bathroom, but odds are it won’t be big.

— Nice bedding: A new mattress topper, sheets, blankets, pillows and comforters is critical to a good night of sleep.

— Towels: Be careful with overspending on towels because they can be borrowed or ruined very quickly.

— Decorations: Almost all students want to personalize their new home. Even a few posters, plants or decorative items can make them excited about their space.

— Eye mask and ear plugs: These items are cheap and often necessary. Anything that will help your child sleep through the night is a net positive.

Avoid Waste, but Indulge Where and How You Can

Kelly Blake, a public relations professional from Oakland, California, has two children in college, so she has experience in dorm room arrangements.

“I can tell you we spent about $500 for my son,” Blake says, explaining that he specifically asked for a television and mattress topper, but they also bought a lamp, laundry basket, hooks, night stand, laundry detergent, Clorox wipes, bins for under the bed, hand soap, toilet paper and a full-length mirror.

Blake spent a little more on her daughter because she also wanted a cork board, window coverings, a chair, more pillows, posters and wall decor. “She had a list because ‘TikTok told her,”’ she says.

Kaplan urges parents to keep 10% of their allotted dorm cash for miscellaneous items that are sure to arise as you move your child in. “Don’t spend all of your budget at the beginning,” he says.

When shopping, Silverman says to avoid splurging on anything that’s top of the line. “The economy version up to mid-level is best,” he says.

Your child will be living communally, so almost everything can get ruined or stolen. Don’t stock the room with anything that you or your child will be stressed about keeping in good condition. That means leaving the family heirlooms and expensive jewelry at home.

Dorm rooms typically have locked drawers for small valuables but if not, a small safe can keep anxiety at bay. Silverman also suggests adding tracking devices to anything of high value, such as a tablet, that can get lost or lifted.

Last, try not to get caught up in trends like hiring interior decorators for dorms.

“Rooms don’t have to be Instagram-worthy,” Kaplan says. “When you don’t overindulge, you and your child will have more options and freedom.”

