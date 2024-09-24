How International College Students Can Get On-Campus Jobs

An on-campus job can be a good way for international students to offset college costs, gain work experience and get…

An on-campus job can be a good way for international students to offset college costs, gain work experience and get the most out of their college experience — but careful navigation is needed to land a position.

“Take time to research how student employment works at your specific college or university,” says Karen Edwards, dean of international student affairs and exchange visitors at Grinnell College in Iowa.

It’s important for international students to start out by doing some research, she says, since “access to on-campus student positions can vary greatly from one campus to another.”

Here’s how international students can prepare to get an on-campus job.

Check in With the International Student Services Office

Most international students in the U.S. hold F-1 visa status, which allows them to work on campus and doesn’t require additional work authorization, experts say. But students should check in with their school about on-campus work and immigration rules.

“Students should always refer to their home institution’s international students’ office for personalized guidance and to understand if their campus has any further restrictions on working,” says Aanika Warner, a doctor and admissions counselor at Inspira Advantage.

It’s best to start that process early. Experts recommend consulting with schools about on-campus work requirements before you choose and enroll in a college.

[First-Year Tips for International Students at U.S. Colleges]

International students can generally work on campus up to 20 hours per week during the academic year and 40 hours per week during academic breaks, Warner says.

Edwards says ISS offices can also advise students on applying for a Social Security number, employment benefits and limitations, and U.S. income tax requirements.

Get Help With Job Applications

Your school’s career services office can help with your resume, application and interview skills. Good preparation is essential before applying because “securing on-campus jobs can be competitive,” Edwards says.

“This may feel intimidating, but it helps to remember that the applicant pool for on-campus jobs comes entirely from within the student body,” she says. “Many of your peers are also new to the job application process.”

Warner recommends starting your job search early, “as many students are interested in finding on-campus positions and these positions tend to be more open in the beginning of the year.”

Consider Job Options

“If a student is ready to start looking for an on-campus job, the first thing to do is to identify which type of job they might be best suited for or might best fit with their goals,” Warner says.

At Grinnell College, for example, students can work in the dining hall, the library, athletic facilities, campus offices and departments, Edwards says.

“Students can also work as paid research assistants or academic tutors or they can take on paid student leadership roles with student government, the campus paper, orientation programs or the residence halls.”

International students also find on-campus jobs in cafeterias, bookstores and science labs, and they don’t have to work in their field of study, experts say.

Begin Your Job Search

International students can begin the on-campus job search using online job portals, university-specific job platforms, career centers, networking and job fairs.

“Most universities have a platform for finding jobs, like a virtual corkboard with ads, and that’s a great place to start just to see what types of jobs are available,” Warner says.

Other jobs may be found through word of mouth, such as research positions through professors.

“Some universities have programs that help fund student work, such as research programs, and these are normally advertised via in-house listservs or the university website,” Warner says.

[READ: 10 Ways International Students Can Pay for U.S. Graduate School.]

Warner says students should remember to tailor their job application to each position.

South Korean national Jun Hee Lee worked at Grinnell’s Spencer Grill during his freshman year.

“Now I work for the Office of International Student Affairs. It has been helpful to earn some extra spending money,” says Lee, a sophomore with an undeclared major.

Lee learned about campus jobs through his financial aid award. He was automatically eligible for work at the dining hall or Spencer Grill, he says, “so the application process was fairly easy to navigate.”

He learned more about other campus jobs during orientation and from talking with other students. For his sophomore year, he applied to work in the OISA after finding the job posted on a platform called Handshake, which students can use to filter for on-campus positions.

“This time the process was a little more difficult because I had to submit my resume, offer a reference and pass an interview with the staff,” Lee says. “This job requires a higher degree of responsibility and I really enjoy it so far, so it was worth the extra effort.”

[Discover three 3 Ways International Students Can Maximize Campus Life]

Consider On-Campus Work Benefits

Advantages to on-campus jobs include nearness, flexibility and having an employer that understands your busy student schedule, experts say. And there are other benefits.

“Some jobs, such as residential assistant, can provide free housing as payment,” Warner says.

She says on-campus jobs can offer career-relevant experience, too. For instance, research assistant positions “allow students to start practicing and learning the skills they’d need for an advanced degree.”

Students can develop personal skills like communication and time management, as well as professional skills like lab techniques and teaching. There’s also a networking advantage.

“Many jobs bring students in proximity with college faculty and leadership, which can help students to start networking early in their college career,” Warner says.

Apart from earning extra money from his on-campus job at OISA, Lee says the role offers a meaningful way to contribute to Grinnell’s international student community. He also serves as editor of MOSAIC magazine, an annual publication by OISA that celebrates a diverse campus with an emphasis on international students.

“My academics do take a lot of time, but I really enjoy this job and it helps me balance my life,” Lee says. “I get to meet new people and I get to be creative.”

More from U.S. News

U.S. Education System: What International College Students Should Know

Common Mistakes International Students Make When Applying to U.S. Colleges

What U.S. College Waitlists Mean for International Students

How International College Students Can Get On-Campus Jobs originally appeared on usnews.com