H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $55.4 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.13 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The adhesives company posted revenue of $917.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958.6 million.

H. B. Fuller expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share.

