Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Govs. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, and Maura Healey, D-Mass.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Vance; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Gary Cohn, former director of the U.S. National Economic Council.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Vance; Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

“Fox News Sunday” — Shapiro; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

