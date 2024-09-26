Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 1.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 1.75 cents at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 7 cents at $5.83 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 13.75 cents at $3.83 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 11.5 cents at $10.40 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 1.95 cents at $1.84 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was up 1.7 cents at $2.47 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.5 cent at $.82 a pound.

