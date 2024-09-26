Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.15 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 1.25 cents at $5.91 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 2 cents at $3.69 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 1.5 cents at $10.52 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 0.8 cent at $1.82 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 0.7 cent at $2.45 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.05 cent at $.83 a pound.

