Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.05 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 0.25 cent at $5.79 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 0.75 cent at $3.67 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $10.01 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.28 cent at $1.77 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.08 cent at $2.38 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.3 cent at $.79 a pound.

