Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was unchanged at $4.12 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 1 cent at $5.79 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 2 cents at $3.63 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 0.25 cent at $10.42 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was down 0.2 cent at $1.83 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle lost 0.2 cent at $2.46 a pound. Oct. hogs fell by 0.15 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.