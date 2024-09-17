Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 0.75 cent at $4.10 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.79 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 7.5 cents at $3.56 a bushel. Nov. soybeans fell by 0.75 cent at $10.04 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.38 cent at $1.78 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 0.25 cent at $2.39 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.28 cent at $.80 a pound.

