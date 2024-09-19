Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 6.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 6.5 cents at $4.06 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 9.25 cents at $5.67 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 7.25 cents at $3.64 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 1.75 cents at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.95 cent at $1.80 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 2.8 cents at $2.44 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.33 cent at $.82 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.