Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 2 cents at $4.07 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.79 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 7.75 cents at $3.75 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 10.75 cents at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up 0.9 cent at $1.78 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 2.57 cents at $2.40 a pound. Oct. hogs was off 0.37 cent at $.79 a pound.

