Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 4.5 cents at $4.17 a bushel. Dec. wheat was off 3 cents at $5.80 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 3.5 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 26.25 cents at $10.66 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.48 cent at $1.84 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 0.02 cent at $2.47 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.23 cent at $.82 a pound.

