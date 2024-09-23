Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 11.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 11.5 cents at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 11 cents at $5.82 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 2.75 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 27 cents at $10.39 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.48 cent at $1.83 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was unchanged at $2.44 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.08 cent at $.82 a pound.

