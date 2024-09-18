Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 0.5 cent at $4.12 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.76 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 1 cent at $3.52 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 1 cent at $10.07 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.17 cent at $1.79 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 0.05 cent at $2.41 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.17 cent at $.82 a pound.

