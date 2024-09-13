Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.06 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $5.79 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.75 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 0.75 cent at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.03 cent at $1.78 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $2.40 a pound. Oct. hogs rose by 0.32 cent at $.79 a pound.

