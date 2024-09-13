Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 7.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 7.5 cents at $4.14 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 16.25 cents at $5.95 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 1.75 cents at $3.77 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 5 cents at $10.06 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle fell by 0.43 cent at $1.78 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 0.72 cent at $2.39 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 0.85 cent at $.78 a pound.

