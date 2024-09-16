Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat was unchanged at $5.95 a bushel. Dec. oats was unchanged at $3.77 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 1.25 cents at $10.05 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle gained 0.4 cent at $1.78 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle gained 0.57 cent at $2.40 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.27 cent at $.79 a pound.

