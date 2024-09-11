Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.04 a bushel. Dec. wheat fell by 1.25 cents at $5.73 a bushel. Dec. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.66 a bushel. Nov. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $9.96 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was unchanged at $1.76 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle fell by 0.18 cent at $2.35 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.45 cent at $.79 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.