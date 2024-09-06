Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn fell by 0.75 cent at $4.10 a bushel. Dec. wheat lost 0.75 cent at $5.74 a bushel. Dec. oats fell by 2 cents at $3.57 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $10.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.05 cent at $1.77 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was down 0.27 cent at $2.34 a pound. Oct. hogs was down 0.1 cent at $.81 a pound.

