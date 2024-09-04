Grains higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 4.25 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was up 4.25 cents at $4.13 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 15.5 cents at $5.80 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 11.5 cents at $3.55 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 8.75 cents at $10.21 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle lost 0.22 cent at $1.79 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle was off 1.43 cents at $2.38 a pound. Oct. hogs lost 1.35 cents at $.81 a pound.

