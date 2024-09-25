Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 3.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 3.25 cents at $4.15 a bushel. Dec. wheat was up 11 cents at $5.90 a bushel. Dec. oats was up 7.75 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was up 11.25 cents at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle rose by 0.07 cent at $1.83 a pound. Oct. feeder cattle rose by 0.5 cent at $2.46 a pound. Oct. hogs gained 0.48 cent at $.82 a pound.

