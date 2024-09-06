Genesco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 6, 2024, 6:59 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Friday reported a loss of $10 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 91 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $525.2 million in the period.

Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to $1 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

