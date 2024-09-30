GeneNews: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) — RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) — GeneNews Ltd. (SZLSF) on Monday reported a loss of $650,000…

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) — RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) — GeneNews Ltd. (SZLSF) on Monday reported a loss of $650,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond Hill, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $390,100 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $390,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SZLSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SZLSF

