PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 20, Gate City 0

Alleghany 63, Rockbridge County 14

Amherst County 34, Mecklenburg County 7

Atlee 35, Mills Godwin 17

Bassett 51, Dan River 20

Bath County 56, Richwood, W.Va. 0

Battlefield 42, Gar-Field 0

Brentsville 38, Millbrook 35

Briar Woods 35, Broad Run 0

Broadway 47, Waynesboro 7

Brooke Point 54, Independence 7

Bruton 46, West Point 0

Caroline 41, Spotsylvania 20

Carroll County 20, Galax 7

Central of Lunenburg 35, Brunswick 0

Chantilly 28, McLean 13

Christchurch 31, Greenbrier Christian 17

Churchland 48, Booker T. Washington 0

Clarke County 35, Buffalo Gap 22

Collegiate-Richmond 41, Nansemond-Suffolk 6

Colonial Beach 30, Franklin 28, OT

Colonial Forge 48, Potomac 12

Colonial Heights 42, Nottoway 6

Culpeper 21, Fauquier 17

East Rockingham 45, Page County 8

Eastside 40, Fort Chiswell 0

Fairfax 29, Centreville 6

Floyd County 34, Blacksburg 14

Fluvanna 31, Chancellor 19

Fork Union Prep 40, St. Annes-Belfield 34

Fort Defiance 35, Riverheads 21

Frank Cox 42, First Colonial 0

Fredericksburg Christian 41, Isle of Wight Academy 0

GW-Danville 28, E.C. Glass 10

Gainesville 20, Woodbridge 13

George Marshall 56, Justice High School 14

Glen Allen 31, Patrick Henry 0

Glenvar 40, Cave Spring 0

Graham 31, George Wythe 0

Grayson County 29, Rural Retreat 12

Gretna 25, Tunstall 0

Hampton 54, Gloucester 6

Hanover 49, King William 14

Hayfield 65, Annandale 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 48, Appomattox 0

Heritage 20, Potomac Falls 6

Herndon 73, Osbourn Park 0

Hopewell 24, Lake Taylor 13

Huguenot 81, Clover Hill 7

Hurley 34, Van, W.Va. 20

I. C. Norcom High School 39, Norview 7

Indian River 56, Hickory 3

James Madison 37, James Robinson 7

James Monroe 35, Liberty-Bealeton 34

James Wood 56, Skyline 21

Jefferson Forest 56, Halifax County 7

John Champe 28, Loudoun Valley 14

Kempsville 28, Bayside 18

Kent County, Md. 60, Arcadia 22

Kettle Run 34, John Handley 28

King’s Fork High School 33, Western Branch 7

Lafayette 45, New Kent 0

Lakeland (VA) 14, Manor High School 8

Langley 43, Edison 6

Lebanon 41, Marion 12

Liberty Christian 41, Franklin County 14

Louisa 49, Massaponax 34

Luray 35, William Monroe 6

Manchester 40, Powhatan 27

Martinsville 26, Chatham 6

Matoaca 35, Henrico 0

Maury 38, Highland Springs 7

Meadowbrook 38, J.R. Tucker 6

Middlesex 62, Windsor 32

Midlothian 31, Cosby 15

Nansemond River 42, Deep Creek 7

Narrows 28, Chilhowie 14

Nelson County 46, Prince Edward County 6

North Cross 28, Episcopal 21

North Stafford 41, Courtland 7

Northampton 46, Surry County 20

Northside 49, Hidden Valley 0

Northwood 36, Eastern Montgomery 0

Oakton 42, C. G. Woodson 7

Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 19

Orange County 56, Harrisonburg 0

Osbourn 45, C.D. Hylton 8

Oscar Smith 62, Great Bridge 0

Park View-Sterling 36, Manassas Park 7

Parry McCluer High School 34, James River 7

Patrick County 42, North Stokes, N.C. 13

Patrick Henry 55, Albemarle 28

Patriot 58, Freedom – South Riding 13

Phelps, Ky. 36, Bland County 0

Prince George 39, Deep Run 0

Radford 35, Virginia 14

Rappahannock 31, Westmoreland County 7

Rappahannock County 62, Randolph-Macon Academy 0

Ridgeview 62, Central – Wise 14

Riverbend 35, King George 20

Riverside 38, Dominion 0

Roanoke Catholic 34, Catholic 27

Rustburg 28, Stuarts Draft 6

Rye Cove 52, Honaker 32

Salem-Va. Beach 48, Landstown 7

Science Hill, Tenn. 31, Union 7

Sherando 23, Lightridge 10

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 28, Randolph-Henry 14

Snow Hill, Md. 28, Nandua 0

South County 43, West Springfield 25

South Lakes 48, Falls Church 6

St. Christopher’s 27, Norfolk Academy 6

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 20, Bishop Ireton 10

Stafford 35, Colgan 0

Staunton River 35, Liberty-Bedford 0

Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 27, TJ-Alexandria 20

Strasburg 61, Rock Ridge 21

Sussex Central 36, K&Q Central 22

TJHS 79, Amelia County 0

Tabb 37, Jamestown 20

Tazewell 35, Richlands 7

The Covenant School 40, Va. Episcopal 6

Turner Ashby 28, Monticello 0

Tuscarora 42, Loudoun County 7

Unity Reed 26, Mount Vernon 14

Varina 18, Hermitage 10

Warwick 64, Kecoughtan 0

Washington-Liberty 41, John R. Lewis 0

Westfield 24, Lake Braddock 17

William Byrd 33, Christiansburg 0

William Fleming 25, Salem 7

Wilson Memorial 22, Spotswood 14

Woodgrove 8, Stone Bridge 7

Woodstock Central 22, Staunton 7

Yorktown 38, Wakefield 16

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

