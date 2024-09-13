PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 20, Gate City 0
Alleghany 63, Rockbridge County 14
Amherst County 34, Mecklenburg County 7
Atlee 35, Mills Godwin 17
Bassett 51, Dan River 20
Bath County 56, Richwood, W.Va. 0
Battlefield 42, Gar-Field 0
Brentsville 38, Millbrook 35
Briar Woods 35, Broad Run 0
Broadway 47, Waynesboro 7
Brooke Point 54, Independence 7
Bruton 46, West Point 0
Caroline 41, Spotsylvania 20
Carroll County 20, Galax 7
Central of Lunenburg 35, Brunswick 0
Chantilly 28, McLean 13
Christchurch 31, Greenbrier Christian 17
Churchland 48, Booker T. Washington 0
Clarke County 35, Buffalo Gap 22
Collegiate-Richmond 41, Nansemond-Suffolk 6
Colonial Beach 30, Franklin 28, OT
Colonial Forge 48, Potomac 12
Colonial Heights 42, Nottoway 6
Culpeper 21, Fauquier 17
East Rockingham 45, Page County 8
Eastside 40, Fort Chiswell 0
Fairfax 29, Centreville 6
Floyd County 34, Blacksburg 14
Fluvanna 31, Chancellor 19
Fork Union Prep 40, St. Annes-Belfield 34
Fort Defiance 35, Riverheads 21
Frank Cox 42, First Colonial 0
Fredericksburg Christian 41, Isle of Wight Academy 0
GW-Danville 28, E.C. Glass 10
Gainesville 20, Woodbridge 13
George Marshall 56, Justice High School 14
Glen Allen 31, Patrick Henry 0
Glenvar 40, Cave Spring 0
Graham 31, George Wythe 0
Grayson County 29, Rural Retreat 12
Gretna 25, Tunstall 0
Hampton 54, Gloucester 6
Hanover 49, King William 14
Hayfield 65, Annandale 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 48, Appomattox 0
Heritage 20, Potomac Falls 6
Herndon 73, Osbourn Park 0
Hopewell 24, Lake Taylor 13
Huguenot 81, Clover Hill 7
Hurley 34, Van, W.Va. 20
I. C. Norcom High School 39, Norview 7
Indian River 56, Hickory 3
James Madison 37, James Robinson 7
James Monroe 35, Liberty-Bealeton 34
James Wood 56, Skyline 21
Jefferson Forest 56, Halifax County 7
John Champe 28, Loudoun Valley 14
Kempsville 28, Bayside 18
Kent County, Md. 60, Arcadia 22
Kettle Run 34, John Handley 28
King’s Fork High School 33, Western Branch 7
Lafayette 45, New Kent 0
Lakeland (VA) 14, Manor High School 8
Langley 43, Edison 6
Lebanon 41, Marion 12
Liberty Christian 41, Franklin County 14
Louisa 49, Massaponax 34
Luray 35, William Monroe 6
Manchester 40, Powhatan 27
Martinsville 26, Chatham 6
Matoaca 35, Henrico 0
Maury 38, Highland Springs 7
Meadowbrook 38, J.R. Tucker 6
Middlesex 62, Windsor 32
Midlothian 31, Cosby 15
Nansemond River 42, Deep Creek 7
Narrows 28, Chilhowie 14
Nelson County 46, Prince Edward County 6
North Cross 28, Episcopal 21
North Stafford 41, Courtland 7
Northampton 46, Surry County 20
Northside 49, Hidden Valley 0
Northwood 36, Eastern Montgomery 0
Oakton 42, C. G. Woodson 7
Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 19
Orange County 56, Harrisonburg 0
Osbourn 45, C.D. Hylton 8
Oscar Smith 62, Great Bridge 0
Park View-Sterling 36, Manassas Park 7
Parry McCluer High School 34, James River 7
Patrick County 42, North Stokes, N.C. 13
Patrick Henry 55, Albemarle 28
Patriot 58, Freedom – South Riding 13
Phelps, Ky. 36, Bland County 0
Prince George 39, Deep Run 0
Radford 35, Virginia 14
Rappahannock 31, Westmoreland County 7
Rappahannock County 62, Randolph-Macon Academy 0
Ridgeview 62, Central – Wise 14
Riverbend 35, King George 20
Riverside 38, Dominion 0
Roanoke Catholic 34, Catholic 27
Rustburg 28, Stuarts Draft 6
Rye Cove 52, Honaker 32
Salem-Va. Beach 48, Landstown 7
Science Hill, Tenn. 31, Union 7
Sherando 23, Lightridge 10
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 28, Randolph-Henry 14
Snow Hill, Md. 28, Nandua 0
South County 43, West Springfield 25
South Lakes 48, Falls Church 6
St. Christopher’s 27, Norfolk Academy 6
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 20, Bishop Ireton 10
Stafford 35, Colgan 0
Staunton River 35, Liberty-Bedford 0
Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 27, TJ-Alexandria 20
Strasburg 61, Rock Ridge 21
Sussex Central 36, K&Q Central 22
TJHS 79, Amelia County 0
Tabb 37, Jamestown 20
Tazewell 35, Richlands 7
The Covenant School 40, Va. Episcopal 6
Turner Ashby 28, Monticello 0
Tuscarora 42, Loudoun County 7
Unity Reed 26, Mount Vernon 14
Varina 18, Hermitage 10
Warwick 64, Kecoughtan 0
Washington-Liberty 41, John R. Lewis 0
Westfield 24, Lake Braddock 17
William Byrd 33, Christiansburg 0
William Fleming 25, Salem 7
Wilson Memorial 22, Spotswood 14
Woodgrove 8, Stone Bridge 7
Woodstock Central 22, Staunton 7
Yorktown 38, Wakefield 16
