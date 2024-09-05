DocuSign: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $888.2 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $888.2 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $4.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The provider of electronic signature technology posted revenue of $736 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $726.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, DocuSign said it expects revenue in the range of $743 million to $747 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion.

