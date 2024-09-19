Darden Restaurants: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $207.2…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $207.2 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.75 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings to be $9.40 to $9.60 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DRI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.