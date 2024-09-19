Cracker Barrel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $18.1 million.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $894.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $898.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.9 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.

Cracker Barrel expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion.

Cracker Barrel shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year.

