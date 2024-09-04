Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $7.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The company posted revenue of $109.6 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $430 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.72, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

