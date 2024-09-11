College Scholarships for Students With Dyslexia and Other Learning Disabilities

Applying for college scholarships can be a tedious process for any student, and it’s often more challenging for students with…

Applying for college scholarships can be a tedious process for any student, and it’s often more challenging for students with learning disabilities.

Dyslexia and other learning-related conditions can make it tough to prepare for standardized tests and course exams. As a result, these students may get a lower GPA or test scores, making it more difficult to qualify for traditional scholarships.

However, there are plenty of funding opportunities that students with disabilities can apply for. In addition to the scholarships below, students can use the U.S. News Scholarship Finder to locate more.

Scholarships for Students With Dyslexia

P. Buckley Moss Endowed Scholarship

The P. Buckley Moss Endowed Scholarship provides $1,000 in tuition assistance for one high school graduating senior who plans to study visual arts. The scholarship, named after a famous painter who struggled with dyslexia when she was a student, is for students with language-related learning differences.

Students must be accepted to a four-year college or a two-year community college, and must plan to study visual arts. Applications open Jan. 1 and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Dyslexia/Auditory Processing Disorder Scholarship

Gemm Learning, an organization that helps children with learning impediments, offers a $1,000 scholarship to students with dyslexia or auditory processing disorder. The scholarship requires students to submit a 500-650 word essay describing their struggles living with learning disabilities.

The application opened Sept. 1, 2024, and closes Oct. 31, 2024. Recipients must attend a U.S. or Canadian college.

Anne & Matt Harbison Scholarship

The Anne & Matt Harbison Scholarship for $1,500 is also supplied through the P. Buckley Moss Society. Like the eponymous scholarship, this one is for high school seniors with language-related learning differences.

The application deadline is March 31, 2025, and it requires an essay, two letters of recommendation, a transcript and a resume or activity list. Applicants also must be nominated by a member of the society.

Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation Scholarship

The Joseph James Morelli Legacy Foundation offers scholarships each year that range from $500 to $2,500. Normally, 15% to 20% of students who apply are awarded a scholarship.

High school seniors or graduates may apply and must attend an accredited undergraduate institution, community college or technical school. Students also must pursue a STEM-related credential. The application opens Jan. 1, 2025 and usually closes in February.

Scholarships for Other Learning Disabilities

Anne Ford and the Allegra Ford-Thomas Scholarships

The Anne Ford Scholarship and Allegra Ford-Thomas Scholarship are awarded annually by the National Center for Learning Disabilities, with both applications opening in October. The Anne Ford Scholarship awards recipients $2,500 per year for four years while the Ford-Thomas Scholarship offers the same money for two years.

The Ford scholarship is for graduating high school seniors planning to attend a four-year bachelor’s degree program in the fall. The Thomas scholarship is for students attending a two-year community college or vocational or technical school in the fall. To be eligible, students must have a documented learning disorder or ADHD.

Applications for these scholarships are reviewed as they are submitted, usually into April.

Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities

Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities, a Connecticut-based nonprofit, awards the $1,000 Fred J. Epstein Youth Achievement Award and a $500 Special Recognition Award. Both are given to students 19 or younger with a learning disorder or ADHD “who have demonstrated initiative, talent and determination resulting in a notable accomplishment in any field,” according to the organization’s website.

The application deadline for these scholarships is usually in January.

BMO Capital Markets Equity Through Education Scholarship

The BMO Capital Markets Equity Through Education Scholarship provides $10,000 and $5,000 scholarships for undergraduate or graduate students at a four-year university with a visible or nonvisible disability or reoccurring issue that affects daily function. Students should also be pursuing a degree in math, physics, engineering, business or commerce, computer science, statistics or a related field.

Application requirements for this scholarship include a resume, a reference letter and an essay response. While $10,000 awards are for U.S. students, the amount is $5,000 for Canadian recipients.

Tips for Finding Scholarships

Students and parents should dream big when searching for college scholarships, experts say.

“Don’t self-select out of opportunities for scholarships or for college admissions,” says James Lewis, president and co-founder of the National Society of High School Scholars. “Some families may think that they’re not eligible for a scholarship or a grant, and if students don’t self-select out, they can look around and see what’s available.”

Lewis adds that billions of dollars in scholarships go unclaimed because people don’t apply for them.

Students should start searching for scholarships early, casting a wide net to ensure they don’t overlook smaller scholarship opportunities, says Jackie Bright, executive director of the National Scholarship Providers Association.

“Smaller scholarships can add up and make a big difference,” Bright wrote in an email. “Plus, they often have less competition, increasing your chances of winning.”

In addition, many scholarship providers are willing to give reasonable accommodations to students who need them, Bright says. Schools and other organizations also provide additional resources.

“Many schools and organizations offer resources to help students with learning disabilities succeed in the scholarship process,” Bright says. “This might include assistance with writing or organizing application materials.”

