CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 570½ 586½ 569 582½ +14 Mar 589¾ 605 588½ 601¼ +13¾ May 600½ 615 599¼ 612 +13¾ Jul 605½ 620 604½ 617 +13¼ Sep 616½ 630¼ 616½ 628¼ +13¼ Dec 632 645½ 632 643¾ +13 Mar 646¾ 654½ 644½ 654½ +13 May 656 +12¾ Jul 638¼ +12¾ Sep 647¾ +12½ Dec 659 +12½ Mar 668¾ +12½ May 670½ +12½ Jul 632½ +16 Est. sales 89,040. Fri.’s sales 82,799 Fri.’s open int 357,007 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 401½ 414¼ 401¼ 413½ +11¾ Mar 419¾ 432½ 419¼ 431¾ +11¾ May 430¼ 442¾ 430¼ 442½ +11½ Jul 437 449 437 448¾ +11 Sep 436 445¾ 436 445¼ +9 Dec 442 451¼ 442 450¾ +8 Mar 456½ 462 456¼ 461½ +8 May 465¼ 467½ 465¼ 467½ +7¾ Jul 469¼ 471½ 468¾ 471 +7½ Sep 454 +7 Dec 451½ 455¾ 451½ 455½ +7 Jul 472¼ +7 Dec 450½ +6¾ Est. sales 292,852. Fri.’s sales 267,073 Fri.’s open int 1,457,128, up 11,840 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 370¾ 379¾ 367¼ 368¾ +1¾ Mar 367¾ 377¾ 366 366¾ +3¾ May 374¾ 375 365½ 365½ +1¼ Jul 369¼ +1¼ Sep 365 +1¼ Dec 369¼ +1¼ Mar 368¼ +1¼ May 374¼ +1¼ Jul 364½ +1¼ Sep 380¼ +1¼ Est. sales 398. Fri.’s sales 398 Fri.’s open int 3,540, up 37 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1012 1041¾ 1012 1039¼ +27¼ Jan 1029¼ 1058¾ 1029¼ 1056¾ +27¼ Mar 1043¼ 1071½ 1043¼ 1069¾ +26 May 1056¼ 1084¼ 1056¼ 1082¾ +25 Jul 1067¼ 1093¾ 1067¼ 1092½ +24¼ Aug 1068¾ 1092¾ 1068¾ 1091½ +23½ Sep 1059¼ 1080 1059 1079¼ +21¾ Nov 1060¼ 1081¼ 1060¼ 1079¾ +19½ Jan 1084 1092 1081¼ 1090¾ +19¾ Mar 1082 1092¼ 1082 1092¼ +20 May 1093¾ 1096¼ 1093¼ 1096¼ +19½ Jul 1089 1102¼ 1089 1102 +19 Aug 1096 1096½ 1093 1096 +19¾ Sep 1082½ +18½ Nov 1085 1085 1080 1084½ +18¼ Jul 1090 +18¼ Nov 1071¾ +18¼ Est. sales 207,117. Fri.’s sales 194,272 Fri.’s open int 858,388, up 4,108 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 42.15 43.48 42.03 42.62 +.46 Dec 41.31 42.77 41.26 41.84 +.48 Jan 41.36 42.73 41.26 41.85 +.48 Mar 41.44 42.80 41.39 42.00 +.50 May 41.74 43.02 41.68 42.23 +.48 Jul 41.87 43.14 41.85 42.38 +.47 Aug 41.80 42.82 41.80 42.30 +.46 Sep 41.90 42.67 41.84 42.15 +.41 Oct 42.38 42.38 41.84 41.91 +.40 Dec 41.55 42.61 41.55 41.90 +.38 Jan 41.93 +.38 Mar 42.50 42.50 41.98 41.98 +.36 May 42.09 +.36 Jul 42.17 +.36 Aug 41.90 +.36 Sep 41.92 +.36 Oct 41.79 +.36 Dec 41.66 +.36 Jul 41.55 +.36 Oct 41.54 +.36 Dec 41.28 +.36 Est. sales 146,007. Fri.’s sales 132,716 Fri.’s open int 551,145 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 317.40 327.60 317.40 326.50 +9.10 Dec 319.40 329.50 319.30 328.70 +9.50 Jan 320.60 330.20 320.60 329.80 +9.70 Mar 322.80 332.20 322.70 332.00 +9.30 May 325.60 334.40 325.30 334.30 +9.10 Jul 328.70 337.30 328.40 337.20 +8.90 Aug 330.30 337.70 329.90 337.50 +8.50 Sep 330.30 337.50 330.20 337.30 +8.20 Oct 330.30 336.30 330.30 336.30 +8.00 Dec 331.20 338.50 331.20 338.40 +8.00 Jan 334.40 339.00 333.90 339.00 +7.90 Mar 337.20 339.00 337.20 339.00 +7.70 May 339.80 +7.60 Jul 342.00 +7.50 Aug 342.00 +7.50 Sep 340.40 +7.40 Oct 337.90 +7.30 Dec 339.70 +7.30 Jul 349.50 +7.30 Oct 349.50 +7.30 Dec 353.00 +7.30 Est. sales 155,263. Fri.’s sales 143,043 Fri.’s open int 531,712, up 2,079

