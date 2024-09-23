CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|570½
|586½
|569
|582½
|+14
|Mar
|589¾
|605
|588½
|601¼
|+13¾
|May
|600½
|615
|599¼
|612
|+13¾
|Jul
|605½
|620
|604½
|617
|+13¼
|Sep
|616½
|630¼
|616½
|628¼
|+13¼
|Dec
|632
|645½
|632
|643¾
|+13
|Mar
|646¾
|654½
|644½
|654½
|+13
|May
|656
|+12¾
|Jul
|638¼
|+12¾
|Sep
|647¾
|+12½
|Dec
|659
|+12½
|Mar
|668¾
|+12½
|May
|670½
|+12½
|Jul
|632½
|+16
|Est. sales 89,040.
|Fri.’s sales 82,799
|Fri.’s open int 357,007
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|401½
|414¼
|401¼
|413½
|+11¾
|Mar
|419¾
|432½
|419¼
|431¾
|+11¾
|May
|430¼
|442¾
|430¼
|442½
|+11½
|Jul
|437
|449
|437
|448¾
|+11
|Sep
|436
|445¾
|436
|445¼
|+9
|Dec
|442
|451¼
|442
|450¾
|+8
|Mar
|456½
|462
|456¼
|461½
|+8
|May
|465¼
|467½
|465¼
|467½
|+7¾
|Jul
|469¼
|471½
|468¾
|471
|+7½
|Sep
|454
|+7
|Dec
|451½
|455¾
|451½
|455½
|+7
|Jul
|472¼
|+7
|Dec
|450½
|+6¾
|Est. sales 292,852.
|Fri.’s sales 267,073
|Fri.’s open int 1,457,128,
|up 11,840
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|370¾
|379¾
|367¼
|368¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|367¾
|377¾
|366
|366¾
|+3¾
|May
|374¾
|375
|365½
|365½
|+1¼
|Jul
|369¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|365
|+1¼
|Dec
|369¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|368¼
|+1¼
|May
|374¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|364½
|+1¼
|Sep
|380¼
|+1¼
|Est. sales 398.
|Fri.’s sales 398
|Fri.’s open int 3,540,
|up 37
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1012
|1041¾
|1012
|1039¼
|+27¼
|Jan
|1029¼
|1058¾
|1029¼
|1056¾
|+27¼
|Mar
|1043¼
|1071½
|1043¼
|1069¾
|+26
|May
|1056¼
|1084¼
|1056¼
|1082¾
|+25
|Jul
|1067¼
|1093¾
|1067¼
|1092½
|+24¼
|Aug
|1068¾
|1092¾
|1068¾
|1091½
|+23½
|Sep
|1059¼
|1080
|1059
|1079¼
|+21¾
|Nov
|1060¼
|1081¼
|1060¼
|1079¾
|+19½
|Jan
|1084
|1092
|1081¼
|1090¾
|+19¾
|Mar
|1082
|1092¼
|1082
|1092¼
|+20
|May
|1093¾
|1096¼
|1093¼
|1096¼
|+19½
|Jul
|1089
|1102¼
|1089
|1102
|+19
|Aug
|1096
|1096½
|1093
|1096
|+19¾
|Sep
|1082½
|+18½
|Nov
|1085
|1085
|1080
|1084½
|+18¼
|Jul
|1090
|+18¼
|Nov
|1071¾
|+18¼
|Est. sales 207,117.
|Fri.’s sales 194,272
|Fri.’s open int 858,388,
|up 4,108
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|42.15
|43.48
|42.03
|42.62
|+.46
|Dec
|41.31
|42.77
|41.26
|41.84
|+.48
|Jan
|41.36
|42.73
|41.26
|41.85
|+.48
|Mar
|41.44
|42.80
|41.39
|42.00
|+.50
|May
|41.74
|43.02
|41.68
|42.23
|+.48
|Jul
|41.87
|43.14
|41.85
|42.38
|+.47
|Aug
|41.80
|42.82
|41.80
|42.30
|+.46
|Sep
|41.90
|42.67
|41.84
|42.15
|+.41
|Oct
|42.38
|42.38
|41.84
|41.91
|+.40
|Dec
|41.55
|42.61
|41.55
|41.90
|+.38
|Jan
|41.93
|+.38
|Mar
|42.50
|42.50
|41.98
|41.98
|+.36
|May
|42.09
|+.36
|Jul
|42.17
|+.36
|Aug
|41.90
|+.36
|Sep
|41.92
|+.36
|Oct
|41.79
|+.36
|Dec
|41.66
|+.36
|Jul
|41.55
|+.36
|Oct
|41.54
|+.36
|Dec
|41.28
|+.36
|Est. sales 146,007.
|Fri.’s sales 132,716
|Fri.’s open int 551,145
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|317.40
|327.60
|317.40
|326.50
|+9.10
|Dec
|319.40
|329.50
|319.30
|328.70
|+9.50
|Jan
|320.60
|330.20
|320.60
|329.80
|+9.70
|Mar
|322.80
|332.20
|322.70
|332.00
|+9.30
|May
|325.60
|334.40
|325.30
|334.30
|+9.10
|Jul
|328.70
|337.30
|328.40
|337.20
|+8.90
|Aug
|330.30
|337.70
|329.90
|337.50
|+8.50
|Sep
|330.30
|337.50
|330.20
|337.30
|+8.20
|Oct
|330.30
|336.30
|330.30
|336.30
|+8.00
|Dec
|331.20
|338.50
|331.20
|338.40
|+8.00
|Jan
|334.40
|339.00
|333.90
|339.00
|+7.90
|Mar
|337.20
|339.00
|337.20
|339.00
|+7.70
|May
|339.80
|+7.60
|Jul
|342.00
|+7.50
|Aug
|342.00
|+7.50
|Sep
|340.40
|+7.40
|Oct
|337.90
|+7.30
|Dec
|339.70
|+7.30
|Jul
|349.50
|+7.30
|Oct
|349.50
|+7.30
|Dec
|353.00
|+7.30
|Est. sales 155,263.
|Fri.’s sales 143,043
|Fri.’s open int 531,712,
|up 2,079
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.