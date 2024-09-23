Live Radio
The Associated Press

September 23, 2024, 3:23 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 570½ 586½ 569 582½ +14
Mar 589¾ 605 588½ 601¼ +13¾
May 600½ 615 599¼ 612 +13¾
Jul 605½ 620 604½ 617 +13¼
Sep 616½ 630¼ 616½ 628¼ +13¼
Dec 632 645½ 632 643¾ +13
Mar 646¾ 654½ 644½ 654½ +13
May 656 +12¾
Jul 638¼ +12¾
Sep 647¾ +12½
Dec 659 +12½
Mar 668¾ +12½
May 670½ +12½
Jul 632½ +16
Est. sales 89,040. Fri.’s sales 82,799
Fri.’s open int 357,007
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 401½ 414¼ 401¼ 413½ +11¾
Mar 419¾ 432½ 419¼ 431¾ +11¾
May 430¼ 442¾ 430¼ 442½ +11½
Jul 437 449 437 448¾ +11
Sep 436 445¾ 436 445¼ +9
Dec 442 451¼ 442 450¾ +8
Mar 456½ 462 456¼ 461½ +8
May 465¼ 467½ 465¼ 467½ +7¾
Jul 469¼ 471½ 468¾ 471 +7½
Sep 454 +7
Dec 451½ 455¾ 451½ 455½ +7
Jul 472¼ +7
Dec 450½ +6¾
Est. sales 292,852. Fri.’s sales 267,073
Fri.’s open int 1,457,128, up 11,840
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 370¾ 379¾ 367¼ 368¾ +1¾
Mar 367¾ 377¾ 366 366¾ +3¾
May 374¾ 375 365½ 365½ +1¼
Jul 369¼ +1¼
Sep 365 +1¼
Dec 369¼ +1¼
Mar 368¼ +1¼
May 374¼ +1¼
Jul 364½ +1¼
Sep 380¼ +1¼
Est. sales 398. Fri.’s sales 398
Fri.’s open int 3,540, up 37
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1012 1041¾ 1012 1039¼ +27¼
Jan 1029¼ 1058¾ 1029¼ 1056¾ +27¼
Mar 1043¼ 1071½ 1043¼ 1069¾ +26
May 1056¼ 1084¼ 1056¼ 1082¾ +25
Jul 1067¼ 1093¾ 1067¼ 1092½ +24¼
Aug 1068¾ 1092¾ 1068¾ 1091½ +23½
Sep 1059¼ 1080 1059 1079¼ +21¾
Nov 1060¼ 1081¼ 1060¼ 1079¾ +19½
Jan 1084 1092 1081¼ 1090¾ +19¾
Mar 1082 1092¼ 1082 1092¼ +20
May 1093¾ 1096¼ 1093¼ 1096¼ +19½
Jul 1089 1102¼ 1089 1102 +19
Aug 1096 1096½ 1093 1096 +19¾
Sep 1082½ +18½
Nov 1085 1085 1080 1084½ +18¼
Jul 1090 +18¼
Nov 1071¾ +18¼
Est. sales 207,117. Fri.’s sales 194,272
Fri.’s open int 858,388, up 4,108
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 42.15 43.48 42.03 42.62 +.46
Dec 41.31 42.77 41.26 41.84 +.48
Jan 41.36 42.73 41.26 41.85 +.48
Mar 41.44 42.80 41.39 42.00 +.50
May 41.74 43.02 41.68 42.23 +.48
Jul 41.87 43.14 41.85 42.38 +.47
Aug 41.80 42.82 41.80 42.30 +.46
Sep 41.90 42.67 41.84 42.15 +.41
Oct 42.38 42.38 41.84 41.91 +.40
Dec 41.55 42.61 41.55 41.90 +.38
Jan 41.93 +.38
Mar 42.50 42.50 41.98 41.98 +.36
May 42.09 +.36
Jul 42.17 +.36
Aug 41.90 +.36
Sep 41.92 +.36
Oct 41.79 +.36
Dec 41.66 +.36
Jul 41.55 +.36
Oct 41.54 +.36
Dec 41.28 +.36
Est. sales 146,007. Fri.’s sales 132,716
Fri.’s open int 551,145
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 317.40 327.60 317.40 326.50 +9.10
Dec 319.40 329.50 319.30 328.70 +9.50
Jan 320.60 330.20 320.60 329.80 +9.70
Mar 322.80 332.20 322.70 332.00 +9.30
May 325.60 334.40 325.30 334.30 +9.10
Jul 328.70 337.30 328.40 337.20 +8.90
Aug 330.30 337.70 329.90 337.50 +8.50
Sep 330.30 337.50 330.20 337.30 +8.20
Oct 330.30 336.30 330.30 336.30 +8.00
Dec 331.20 338.50 331.20 338.40 +8.00
Jan 334.40 339.00 333.90 339.00 +7.90
Mar 337.20 339.00 337.20 339.00 +7.70
May 339.80 +7.60
Jul 342.00 +7.50
Aug 342.00 +7.50
Sep 340.40 +7.40
Oct 337.90 +7.30
Dec 339.70 +7.30
Jul 349.50 +7.30
Oct 349.50 +7.30
Dec 353.00 +7.30
Est. sales 155,263. Fri.’s sales 143,043
Fri.’s open int 531,712, up 2,079

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

