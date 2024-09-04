Ciena: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $14.2 million.…

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $14.2 million.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $942.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $928.9 million.

