Casey’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Casey’s General Stores Inc. (CASY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $180.2 million.

The Ankeny, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $4.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.54 per share.

The convenience store chain posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

Casey’s shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $354.52, a climb of 47% in the last 12 months.

