Bluebird: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — Bluebird Bio Inc. (BLUE) on Friday reported a loss of $81.4 million in its second quarter.

The Somerville, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 50 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.06.

