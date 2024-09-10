Bioceres Crop: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Monday reported a loss of $1.6…

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Monday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Rosario, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $124.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.2 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $464.8 million.

Bioceres Crop shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIOX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIOX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.