Advice for Law School Applicants Interested in Policy, Politics

While law school is a professional school meant to train lawyers, a J.D. is also a highly versatile graduate degree. Many law graduates practice for only a short time or never practice law at all.

Work in government, politics and public policy are great examples of “J.D. advantage” career paths, where a law degree is helpful training but not required. Training in legal interpretation is increasingly useful as legal battles over election law, regulatory policies and social justice have risen to the forefront of political debates.

Unfortunately, careers in policy and politics can be hard to break into, even for lawyers. Political junkies and policy wonks should consider the following advice to best set themselves up for success.

While in College

It’s no wonder that political science is the most common major among law school applicants, as well as a helpful major for those interested in future public interest work.

However, a political science diploma or prelaw program is not a golden ticket to law school, and law schools accept applicants with a range of majors.

Beyond their coursework, politically minded college students can stand out while advancing their career goals in many ways. First, they can complete a thesis or research project that strengthens their research and writing skills.

Second, they can take part in volunteer opportunities, from extracurricular activities to summer internships, that build their network alongside skills like leadership, communication and teamwork within the context of public service.

While Applying to Law School

Volunteering in politics not only beefs up a resume for law school, it can provide great material for application essays. While applicants’ fears about looking “too political” in their application are often overblown, it is important not to come across as closed-minded.

For that reason, if you engage in political activism online, ensure your social media presence is professional. Law schools will rule out applicants who seem unable to keep their cool in a contentious classroom debate.

Like other applicants, those interested in politics should consider taking time off before law school to gain work experience. Working for a campaign, think tank, government office or military service can prepare you for the challenges of law school and beyond.

While Choosing a Law School

Applicants should consider their career interests in policy in choosing a law school. Find a law school with a strong public interest program

, including resources like public sector career services and relevant clinics and research centers.

Those interested in national politics or federal government work should consider a law school in Washington, D.C., or one with an externship or study away program in the Capitol.

On the other hand, many law schools strong in areas like environmental law and Native American affairs are located outside major cities.

Many of the levers of law and public policy in the U.S. are at the state and local level. If this is your interest, consider a law school located where you plan to work.

While in Law School

The first year of law school is the hardest for most students, but those interested in politics may find it particularly frustrating, with its set curriculum focused on more traditional areas of law like torts and property. Some law schools offer a first-year course in constitutional law, but usually this is a later elective.

Politically oriented students can meet like-minded peers through clubs and other activities, including campus chapters of the long-standing, right-leaning Federalist Society and its newer left-leaning counterpart, the American Constitution Society.

First-year students of all political stripes can also dive into relevant scholarship through a journal or law review, many of which relate to various policy areas.

The first summer of law school provides a great opportunity to jump into political work through an internship with a public office or nonprofit.

And in their second and third years, students can take electives in more specialized subjects like election law, civil rights law and administrative law.

If you attend a law school at a university with a public policy school, you might even consider a joint master’s degree in public policy or public administration.

Even though a law degree is not necessary to work in politics or public policy, legal training includes useful skills from argumentation to legislative interpretation to advocacy. So, while you shouldn’t count on law school providing a direct path to public leadership, there are good reasons why so many politicians and public servants are lawyers.

