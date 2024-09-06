ABM Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.04 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.48 to $3.55 per share.

ABM Industries shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

