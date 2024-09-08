8 Great Hobbies in Retirement

Finding the best use of newfound free time is one of the first challenges retirees face after leaving the workforce.…

Finding the best use of newfound free time is one of the first challenges retirees face after leaving the workforce. Aside from spending more time with family and the possibility of volunteering or taking on part-time work, retirees are often left with plenty of extra time to enjoy a new hobby.

Picking up a hobby and developing new skills in retirement helps seniors stay physically and mentally active. These popular hobbies are easily accessible and can provide fulfillment throughout your golden years:

— Walking and hiking

— Gardening

— Photography

— Bird watching

— Art classes

— Memoir writing

— Music lessons

— Pickleball

Walking and Hiking

Retirement is an excellent opportunity to explore your national or state park systems, which typically offer discounted tickets for seniors.

For $80, retirees can purchase a lifetime America the Beautiful — The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Senior Pass. An annual pass costs $20. Passes can be purchased at many federal recreation areas or via the United States Geographical Service.

Gardening

Rolling up your sleeves and digging in the dirt can be a good workout and a great way to enjoy the outdoors. “Gardening is a cherished hobby for retirees with us,” Brian Geyser, vice president of clinical innovation and population health at Maplewood Senior Living in New York, said in an email. “Tending to plants and watching them grow provides immense satisfaction and a deep connection to the natural world.”

Photography

As a hobby, photography can encourage retirees to take a new perspective on their surroundings and lead them to explore new places. Some seniors might see it as an opportunity to devote more time and focus to an activity they have long enjoyed, while others may see it as a fun way to document their travels in retirement.

Courses for beginners are available online through platforms such as Udemy or Skillshare, making it easy to get started.

Bird Watching

Bird watching remains popular among retirees as a way to exercise and spend time outdoors. Along with improved cardiovascular health and increased vitamin D, bird watching can also promote mental sharpness and heighten attention to detail. Some bird watchers enjoy maintaining a list of the birds they have identified.

Art Classes

Many retirees discover a passion for art in retirement, Geyser said. “Whether painting, drawing or sculpting, art provides a wonderful outlet for creativity and self-expression. Through art classes, they can unlock hidden talents and create beautiful works of art, all while building a strong sense of community with fellow art enthusiasts.”

Start with a free online contemporary art class at the Museum of Modern Art or try a low-cost sketching class for beginners at Udemy. If you’re looking for local, in-person instruction, try searching on Facebook, Instagram or X for art classes in your community.

Memoir Writing

Retirement offers a chance to reflect on a lifetime of experiences and wisdom, and turning those experiences into a memoir allows retirees to share their story with the world — or just loved ones. “This creative endeavor allows them to leave a legacy for their families and friends while gaining a profound sense of self-discovery,” Geyser said.

Try searching for a memoir writing class at your local library or community center, or take a professional writing instruction course at MasterClass, which offers courses led by top authors such as R.L. Stine, James Patterson and Judy Blume.

Music Lessons

Whether it’s learning to play the drums or joining a local choir, music can be a fulfilling hobby in retirement.

“Learning music is a great way to improve mood and can be an effective outlet for expressing oneself,” said Stefania Dannacher, a licensed clinical psychologist in Coconut Creek, Florida, in an email. “If a retiree wants to play an instrument, write a song or sing, you can find appropriate courses on Udemy, MasterClass or by watching free YouTube videos. All are great resources for musical learning at any pace.”

Pickleball

Pickleball is similar to tennis but played on a much smaller court. Seniors often pick up the game in retirement and join pickleball tournaments. This allows them a chance to engage with others and participate in a sport.

A study in the International Journal of Research in Exercise Physiology found that older adults who spent one hour or longer playing pickleball three days a week for six weeks improved their blood pressure, cholesterol and fitness level.

