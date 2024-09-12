12 Ways Retirees Spend Their Newfound Free Time

Retirement offers the freedom to slow down, linger over daily activities and explore personal interests. According to 2023 data from…

Retirement offers the freedom to slow down, linger over daily activities and explore personal interests. According to 2023 data from the American Time Use Survey, retirees between ages 65 and 74 enjoy nearly seven hours of leisure time per day. This freedom allows them to pursue a variety of activities, from reading and hobbies to volunteering and working.

When deciding how to spend their days, American retirees choose to do the following:

— Sleep

— Watching TV

— Household activities

— Working

— Meals

— Shopping

— Volunteering

— Reading

— Browsing online

— Socializing

— Relaxing

— Exercising

Sleep

After years of hard work, retirees deserve some extra rest. According to the ATUS data, people age 75 and older average 10.18 hours per day sleeping and engaging in personal care activities. The next closest group in terms of sleep duration is individuals under 25, who also spend about the same amount of time on similar activities. Other age groups sleep less, but retirees enjoy a slower pace that allows for longer rest periods.

Watching TV

Television remains the dominant leisure activity for retirees. Individuals age 65 to 74 watch an average of 3.82 hours of TV on weekdays and an average of 4.48 hours of TV on weekends. Individuals age 75 years and older watch an average of 4.56 hours of TV on weekdays and 4.83 hours on weekends.

Household Activities

Many retirees take the time to improve their homes. Older Americans, particularly those 65 and older, spend about 2.5 hours per day on home maintenance. This includes gardening, repairs and housework — significantly more than their younger counterparts. Retirees often see home improvement as a necessary and fulfilling use of their time.

Working

Not everyone retires fully, and many retirees continue to work part time or engage in side projects. For those ages 65 to 74, the average time spent working is 1.42 hours per day. This includes income-generating activities such as freelancing, selling crafts or managing rental properties. While work tapers off significantly for people over 75, a growing number of retirees find value in staying economically active.

Meals

Without the rush to clock in for work, retirees can take their time with meals. They spend an average of nearly 1.5 hours per day eating and drinking, slightly more than the general population. This includes leisurely breakfasts, longer lunches with friends and home-cooked dinners. The freedom to plan healthy meals becomes a hallmark of retirement.

Shopping

The ability to shop around for the best deals becomes even more important for retirees, particularly those on a fixed income. Retirees ages 65 to 74 spend slightly more than 45 minutes each day shopping, whether in person or online. Shopping is often more leisurely, allowing retirees to compare prices, find discounts and enjoy the experience.

Volunteering

Many retirees use their newfound free time to give back to the community, spending just over 30 minutes per day volunteering or participating in civic activities, which is higher than younger age groups. This includes working with charitable organizations, participating in religious services or engaging in local government processes like voting or town hall meetings.

Reading

For retirees, there’s finally time to enjoy a good book. Individuals age 75 and older spend about 45 minutes reading every day, making them the most avid readers of any age group. Those between the ages of 65 and 74 read for close to 30 minutes a day. Retirement offers the luxury of diving into both new and long-planned reading lists.

Playing Games and Computer Use

Retirees spend about the same amount of time online as the general population. Those between ages 65 and 74 spend roughly 20 minutes per weekday and 24 minutes on the weekends playing games and using their computers. Retirees 75 and older spend 28 minutes on the weekdays and 31 minutes on the weekends playing games and using their computers.

Socializing

Staying socially active is a priority for many retirees. People age 65 and older spend about 30 minutes per day interacting with friends, family and neighbors. These social interactions, whether face-to-face or through hosting events, are crucial for maintaining emotional well-being in retirement. Many older individuals also engage in social games like cards or board games, which further contribute to their daily social time.

Relaxing

Retirees have the time to slow down and truly relax. On average, people age 65 and older spend about 30 minutes daily relaxing or engaging in activities like meditation and deep thought. Retirement allows them to enjoy a slower pace, giving them time to unwind and appreciate life without the demands of a full-time job.

Exercising

While retirees have fewer reasons to avoid exercise, their overall time spent on physical activity remains lower than expected. Those between the ages of 65 and 74 spend about 20 minutes on the weekdays exercising and 17 minutes on the weekends. Those 75 and older spend about 17 minutes per weekday and 13 minutes on the weekends exercising. While this is a small portion of their day, many retirees aim to stay physically active through walking, swimming or participating in senior fitness programs.

