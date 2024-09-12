12 Seasonal Jobs for Retirees

Retirees hoping to earn extra income while staying active may find temporary work an ideal fit. “Seasonal work can be…

Retirees hoping to earn extra income while staying active may find temporary work an ideal fit. “Seasonal work can be fun, as you know it’s just for a specified amount of time,” said Dawn-Marie Joseph, founder of Estate Planning & Preservation in Williamston, Michigan, in an email. Seasonal work allows retirees to learn new skills and socialize.

When retailers and online businesses gear up for the holidays, many hire additional employees to work through the busy season. Senior job seekers will find temporary positions available at other times of the year, including busy periods such as tourist season and months that often have special events like proms, graduations and weddings.

Some jobs begin as temporary and evolve into long-term commitments. While much depends on the company’s needs and budget, you may be able to negotiate if you’d like to stay on as a regular employee. You could also use a seasonal job to dip back into the job market. “Getting your foot in the door is an advantage,” said Vicki Salemi, a career expert at job search site Monster and former U.S. News contributor, in an email. You can demonstrate your hard work ethic and strive to maintain a positive attitude.”

Seasonal jobs for retirees include:

— Customer service representative

— Retail worker

— Resort worker

— Delivery worker

— Tax preparer

— Orchard worker

— Driver

— Tutor

— National park positions

— Event staffer

— Nursery worker

— Lawn care worker

Customer Service Representative

Many companies need additional help with customers during holidays and other busy times to answer calls, fulfill orders and handle exchanges. This might be a good position to consider if you have strong interpersonal skills and enjoy assisting others. Many customer service roles are remote, so you can work at home and avoid commuting.

Retail Worker

Temporary retail positions often involve greeting customers or working as a cashier. Hours tend to be flexible and may include evenings or weekends. Some stores offer seasonal workers discounts on merchandise or other perks.

Resort Worker

Hotels and resorts often look for extra hands to help with guests, serve food and beverages or help with administrative tasks during peak tourist times. If you live in a resort area with an influx of seasonal visitors, you can also search for work at shops and restaurants to keep up with visitor demand.

Package Delivery

If you enjoy being on the go and interacting with others, a temporary stint as a package deliverer could be a good match. Through shopping apps such as Instacart, these workers shop for customers and deliver orders. Amazon and other online retailers also look for additional delivery workers during the holiday season.

Tax Preparer

If you have a background in accounting or bookkeeping, preparing taxes can be reliable part-time work. You can work from home and help others prepare their tax forms. The height of tax season runs from January to April. You must have a preparer tax identification number from the IRS to assist in preparing federal tax returns for compensation.

Orchard Jobs

During seasonal harvests, farms that cater to guests frequently bring on additional help for a few months. You’ll likely get to sample the produce and receive a discount on purchases. If you visit an apple orchard in the autumn or a strawberry farm every spring, call in advance to ask if they are hiring for picking season.

Driver

If you’re familiar with the roads in your area or had a previous career in transportation, you may enjoy working as a limousine driver during prom and wedding season. In addition to having a driver’s license, you may have to undergo a background check. Some states require a chauffeur license or for-hire endorsement for limousine drivers. Other driver opportunities could be found at tourist attractions, where you might drive visitors around in a tour vehicle. If you prefer maximum flexibility, driving for ride-share apps such as Uber or Lyft would allow you to work according to your schedule.

Tutor

If you have a background in education or expertise in a particular subject, you could help students looking for support. The demand for tutors increases around exam times and at the beginning of a new school year. Depending on your preference and availability, you can tutor in person or remotely.

National Park Positions

A seasonal position at a national park may interest seniors who enjoy being in nature. In busy months, your help may be needed at the visitor’s center or ticket counter, where you can greet visitors and share information about the park. The Experienced Services Program offers many temporary positions for those 55 and older to work on project assignments such as visitor service support.

Event Staff

During busy holidays, festivals or large corporate events, companies often hire extra help to set up, take down or assist an event manager. This can include ticket sales, crowd supervision and customer support. This may be a good option if you don’t mind big crowds and enjoy being part of a team.

Nursery Worker

For those with green thumbs, working at a local nursery in spring gives you the chance to be around both plants and people. If you’re knowledgeable about seeds, soil types and plant care, the customers will appreciate your gardening tips. Visit your local nursery or search online for positions ahead of the busy spring season.

Lawn Care Worker

If you thrive in the outdoors and enjoy taking care of green spaces, consider offering your services to those in your neighborhood. Set a rate and advertise your services, whether it’s lawn mowing, tree maintenance, garden care or plant watering. You may string together a regular clientele or work for people who are traveling.

