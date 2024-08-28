Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $31.8 million.

The Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Victoria’s Secret expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 80 cents.

