UPS AND DOWNS

|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AEONBiowt
|3.00
|.05
|1.05
|+.95
|+950.0
|2LairdSuper
|6.46
|.71
|3.85
|+2.94
|+323.1
|3PerspTherrs
|19.05
|3.80
|15.80
|+11.80
|+295.0
|4USAntimony
|.75
|.17
|.67
|+.42
|+170.3
|5IsoRay
|1.91
|.38
|1.07
|+.67
|+166.2
|6MAIABiotc
|5.99
|.99
|3.04
|+1.87
|+159.8
|7MultiWays
|.78
|.20
|.47
|+.25
|+110.7
|8IdahoStrRs
|13.85
|5.66
|12.48
|+6.15
|+
|97.1
|9AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.13
|.44
|1.02
|+.50
|+
|94.7
|10PowerREIT
|2
|2.70
|.40
|1.25
|+.60
|+
|92.3
|11NanoViricid
|3.59
|1.01
|1.95
|+.93
|+
|91.2
|12BKTechnol
|22.45
|11.06
|22.45
|+10.22
|+
|83.6
|13FlexibleSolu
|14
|3.48
|1.63
|3.42
|+1.51
|+
|79.1
|14NewGoldg
|2.73
|1.09
|2.51
|+1.05
|+
|71.9
|15MarygoldCos
|1.92
|.78
|1.75
|+.69
|+
|65.1
|16DecisPtSyst
|10.23
|5.68
|10.23
|+3.97
|+
|63.3
|17TasekoM
|3.15
|1.27
|2.26
|+.86
|+
|61.4
|18MilestoneSci
|1.10
|.52
|1.10
|+.41
|+
|59.4
|19WidePoint
|3
|4.55
|1.83
|3.65
|+1.33
|+
|57.3
|20Electromed
|38
|18.60
|9.81
|17.15
|+6.24
|+
|57.2
|21GalianoGld
|6
|2.00
|.80
|1.46
|+.52
|+
|55.3
|22StrwbryFlds
|12.84
|6.56
|11.85
|+4.14
|+
|53.6
|23ZedgeIncn
|5.18
|2.20
|3.58
|+1.23
|+
|52.3
|24NtlHlthcare
|47
|138.49
|87.03
|137.13
|+44.71
|+
|48.4
|25BMTech
|3.91
|1.45
|3.03
|+.98
|+
|47.9
|26SolitarioRes
|.98
|.43
|.83
|+.27
|+
|47.3
|27SilvrcupMet
|27
|4.39
|2.22
|3.79
|+1.16
|+
|44.1
|28iBiors
|4.98
|1.02
|1.97
|+.60
|+
|43.8
|29SupDrillPdts
|34
|1.38
|.69
|1.01
|+.30
|+
|41.5
|30vjAerocentry
|1
|4.48
|1.39
|1.99
|+.58
|+
|41.1
|31RegHlthPrpfA
|.91
|.29
|.46
|+.13
|+
|39.4
|32BitNileHlpfD
|33.69
|17.25
|23.50
|+6.50
|+
|38.2
|33ArisMing
|4.89
|3.63
|4.54
|+1.25
|+
|38.0
|34VistaGold
|.66
|.32
|.62
|+.16
|+
|36.3
|35Ashford
|5.00
|1.91
|4.97
|+1.29
|+
|35.1
|36AustinGold
|1.66
|.62
|.99
|+.25
|+
|33.8
|37ParkNatl
|23
|190.84
|123.08
|175.79
|+42.93
|+
|32.3
|38ImperOilg
|11
|77.70
|54.58
|75.23
|+18.04
|+
|31.5
|39AmShared
|45
|4.60
|2.37
|3.12
|+.74
|+
|31.1
|40Stereotaxis
|3.29
|1.66
|2.29
|+.54
|+
|30.9
|41GranTrrag
|5
|10.40
|4.72
|7.37
|+1.73
|+
|30.7
|42MexcoEngy
|19
|16.52
|9.02
|11.78
|+2.65
|+
|29.0
|43IndiaGlCap
|.91
|.27
|.36
|+.08
|+
|28.6
|44Cohen&Co
|12.82
|6.10
|8.50
|+1.85
|+
|27.8
|45RingEnergy
|5
|2.20
|1.25
|1.85
|+.39
|+
|26.7
|46SilvCrMetl
|10.27
|7.52
|8.27
|+1.72
|+
|26.3
|47TrilogyMetl
|.71
|.25
|.54
|+.11
|+
|25.6
|48IncOpporRI
|24
|19.00
|13.11
|16.81
|+3.41
|+
|25.4
|49MAGSilverg
|14.30
|8.20
|13.04
|+2.63
|+
|25.3
|50GencorInds
|19
|24.88
|15.24
|20.17
|+4.03
|+
|25.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AltaGlbGrpn
|5.00
|2.01
|3.06—760696.94
|—
|100.0
|2NovBayPhrs
|3.45
|.36
|.49
|—
|6.51
|—
|93.0
|3LoopMedia
|.100
|.05
|.08
|—
|.92
|—
|92.0
|4AEONBioph
|17.17
|.80
|.83
|—
|6.37
|—
|88.4
|5Northannn
|1.64
|.15
|.17
|—
|1.32
|—
|88.4
|6SignDaySprn
|1.53
|.14
|.15
|—
|.98
|—
|86.7
|7CatheterPrrs
|8.40
|.57
|.59
|—
|3.41
|—
|85.2
|8ScorpiusHld
|.53
|.07
|.08
|—
|.36
|—
|82.7
|9AgEaglAerrs
|1.50
|.35
|.40
|—
|1.71
|—
|81.2
|10Oragenics
|7.74
|.86
|1.27
|—
|4.36
|—
|77.4
|11AltisrceAssts
|1
|5.69
|1.10
|1.25
|—
|2.89
|—
|69.8
|12AmpioPhrrs
|2.91
|.62
|.62
|—
|1.43
|—
|69.8
|13BettrChoicrs
|10.66
|2.50
|3.22
|—
|6.76
|—
|67.7
|14BattalionOil
|9.66
|3.08
|3.50
|—
|6.11
|—
|63.6
|15PlanetGrnrs
|5.80
|1.32
|1.85
|—
|3.05
|—
|62.2
|16FrshVineW
|1.06
|.25
|.35
|—
|.56
|—
|62.0
|17Cel-Sci
|3.08
|1.02
|1.08
|—
|1.64
|—
|60.3
|18ArenaGpHl
|2.81
|.60
|.95
|—
|1.43
|—
|60.1
|19PalatinTch
|5.65
|1.29
|1.63
|—
|2.35
|—
|59.0
|20MatinasBio
|.43
|.09
|.09
|—
|.12
|—
|56.9
|21ComstockM
|3
|.58
|.13
|.26
|—
|.29
|—
|52.7
|22FOXOTchrs
|.54
|.13
|.16
|—
|.17
|—
|51.6
|23BiomX
|.86
|.13
|.14
|—
|.14
|—
|51.1
|24PineapplFinl
|2.14
|.61
|.88
|—
|.91
|—
|50.9
|25cbdMD
|1.34
|.45
|.54
|—
|.50
|—
|47.7
|26GeeGroupInc
|4
|.51
|.24
|.26
|—
|.24
|—
|47.6
|27inTestCorp
|7
|14.35
|6.28
|7.16
|—
|6.44
|—
|47.4
|28ProtalixBio
|19
|1.85
|.82
|.94
|—
|.84
|—
|47.0
|29EmpirePetrl
|10.94
|4.06
|5.91
|—
|5.08
|—
|46.2
|30TherivBiolrs
|7.15
|3.02
|5.90
|—
|4.85
|—
|45.1
|31Castellum
|.40
|.12
|.17
|—
|.13
|—
|44.3
|32AultAllnce
|1
|.11
|.05
|.05
|—
|.04
|—
|43.6
|33KnowLabs
|.92
|.24
|.29
|—
|.22
|—
|42.8
|34OceanPwr
|.57
|.12
|.18
|—
|.14
|—
|42.7
|35BirksGroup
|4.80
|2.07
|2.70
|—
|1.99
|—
|42.4
|36i80Gold
|1.81
|.76
|1.06
|—
|.70
|—
|39.8
|37GoldenMin
|1
|.79
|.26
|.32
|—
|.20
|—
|38.7
|38MoviMage
|1.44
|.42
|.59
|—
|.36
|—
|38.1
|39CybinInc
|.52
|.23
|.26
|—
|.16
|—
|37.8
|40InfuSystem
|10.58
|5.74
|6.65
|—
|3.89
|—
|36.9
|41Southlndwt
|.53
|.19
|.27
|—
|.15
|—
|35.7
|42Globalstar
|2.13
|1.01
|1.25
|—
|.69
|—
|35.6
|43XtantMed
|74
|1.31
|.55
|.74
|—
|.39
|—
|34.5
|44SachemCap
|5
|4.64
|2.22
|2.45
|—
|1.29
|—
|34.5
|45IssuerDirect
|14
|19.03
|7.61
|12.06
|—
|6.07
|—
|33.5
|46Inuvo
|.57
|.23
|.29
|—
|.14
|—
|32.2
|47EngyFuelsgrs
|8
|8.21
|4.19
|4.90
|—
|2.29
|—
|31.8
|48IvanhoeEl
|12.98
|6.79
|7.06
|—
|3.02
|—
|30.0
|49UnivSecInst
|3
|1.93
|1.11
|1.18
|—
|.48
|—
|28.9
|50FrankStProp
|2.72
|1.47
|1.82
|—
|.74
|—
|28.9
|—————————
Copyright
© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.