Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

August 30, 2024, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AEONBiowt 3.00 .05 1.05 +.95 +950.0
2LairdSuper 6.46 .71 3.85 +2.94 +323.1
3PerspTherrs 19.05 3.80 15.80 +11.80 +295.0
4USAntimony .75 .17 .67 +.42 +170.3
5IsoRay 1.91 .38 1.07 +.67 +166.2
6MAIABiotc 5.99 .99 3.04 +1.87 +159.8
7MultiWays .78 .20 .47 +.25 +110.7
8IdahoStrRs 13.85 5.66 12.48 +6.15 + 97.1
9AvinoSlv&Gg 1.13 .44 1.02 +.50 + 94.7
10PowerREIT 2 2.70 .40 1.25 +.60 + 92.3
11NanoViricid 3.59 1.01 1.95 +.93 + 91.2
12BKTechnol 22.45 11.06 22.45 +10.22 + 83.6
13FlexibleSolu 14 3.48 1.63 3.42 +1.51 + 79.1
14NewGoldg 2.73 1.09 2.51 +1.05 + 71.9
15MarygoldCos 1.92 .78 1.75 +.69 + 65.1
16DecisPtSyst 10.23 5.68 10.23 +3.97 + 63.3
17TasekoM 3.15 1.27 2.26 +.86 + 61.4
18MilestoneSci 1.10 .52 1.10 +.41 + 59.4
19WidePoint 3 4.55 1.83 3.65 +1.33 + 57.3
20Electromed 38 18.60 9.81 17.15 +6.24 + 57.2
21GalianoGld 6 2.00 .80 1.46 +.52 + 55.3
22StrwbryFlds 12.84 6.56 11.85 +4.14 + 53.6
23ZedgeIncn 5.18 2.20 3.58 +1.23 + 52.3
24NtlHlthcare 47 138.49 87.03 137.13 +44.71 + 48.4
25BMTech 3.91 1.45 3.03 +.98 + 47.9
26SolitarioRes .98 .43 .83 +.27 + 47.3
27SilvrcupMet 27 4.39 2.22 3.79 +1.16 + 44.1
28iBiors 4.98 1.02 1.97 +.60 + 43.8
29SupDrillPdts 34 1.38 .69 1.01 +.30 + 41.5
30vjAerocentry 1 4.48 1.39 1.99 +.58 + 41.1
31RegHlthPrpfA .91 .29 .46 +.13 + 39.4
32BitNileHlpfD 33.69 17.25 23.50 +6.50 + 38.2
33ArisMing 4.89 3.63 4.54 +1.25 + 38.0
34VistaGold .66 .32 .62 +.16 + 36.3
35Ashford 5.00 1.91 4.97 +1.29 + 35.1
36AustinGold 1.66 .62 .99 +.25 + 33.8
37ParkNatl 23 190.84 123.08 175.79 +42.93 + 32.3
38ImperOilg 11 77.70 54.58 75.23 +18.04 + 31.5
39AmShared 45 4.60 2.37 3.12 +.74 + 31.1
40Stereotaxis 3.29 1.66 2.29 +.54 + 30.9
41GranTrrag 5 10.40 4.72 7.37 +1.73 + 30.7
42MexcoEngy 19 16.52 9.02 11.78 +2.65 + 29.0
43IndiaGlCap .91 .27 .36 +.08 + 28.6
44Cohen&Co 12.82 6.10 8.50 +1.85 + 27.8
45RingEnergy 5 2.20 1.25 1.85 +.39 + 26.7
46SilvCrMetl 10.27 7.52 8.27 +1.72 + 26.3
47TrilogyMetl .71 .25 .54 +.11 + 25.6
48IncOpporRI 24 19.00 13.11 16.81 +3.41 + 25.4
49MAGSilverg 14.30 8.20 13.04 +2.63 + 25.3
50GencorInds 19 24.88 15.24 20.17 +4.03 + 25.0
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AltaGlbGrpn 5.00 2.01 3.06—760696.94 100.0
2NovBayPhrs 3.45 .36 .49 6.51 93.0
3LoopMedia .100 .05 .08 .92 92.0
4AEONBioph 17.17 .80 .83 6.37 88.4
5Northannn 1.64 .15 .17 1.32 88.4
6SignDaySprn 1.53 .14 .15 .98 86.7
7CatheterPrrs 8.40 .57 .59 3.41 85.2
8ScorpiusHld .53 .07 .08 .36 82.7
9AgEaglAerrs 1.50 .35 .40 1.71 81.2
10Oragenics 7.74 .86 1.27 4.36 77.4
11AltisrceAssts 1 5.69 1.10 1.25 2.89 69.8
12AmpioPhrrs 2.91 .62 .62 1.43 69.8
13BettrChoicrs 10.66 2.50 3.22 6.76 67.7
14BattalionOil 9.66 3.08 3.50 6.11 63.6
15PlanetGrnrs 5.80 1.32 1.85 3.05 62.2
16FrshVineW 1.06 .25 .35 .56 62.0
17Cel-Sci 3.08 1.02 1.08 1.64 60.3
18ArenaGpHl 2.81 .60 .95 1.43 60.1
19PalatinTch 5.65 1.29 1.63 2.35 59.0
20MatinasBio .43 .09 .09 .12 56.9
21ComstockM 3 .58 .13 .26 .29 52.7
22FOXOTchrs .54 .13 .16 .17 51.6
23BiomX .86 .13 .14 .14 51.1
24PineapplFinl 2.14 .61 .88 .91 50.9
25cbdMD 1.34 .45 .54 .50 47.7
26GeeGroupInc 4 .51 .24 .26 .24 47.6
27inTestCorp 7 14.35 6.28 7.16 6.44 47.4
28ProtalixBio 19 1.85 .82 .94 .84 47.0
29EmpirePetrl 10.94 4.06 5.91 5.08 46.2
30TherivBiolrs 7.15 3.02 5.90 4.85 45.1
31Castellum .40 .12 .17 .13 44.3
32AultAllnce 1 .11 .05 .05 .04 43.6
33KnowLabs .92 .24 .29 .22 42.8
34OceanPwr .57 .12 .18 .14 42.7
35BirksGroup 4.80 2.07 2.70 1.99 42.4
36i80Gold 1.81 .76 1.06 .70 39.8
37GoldenMin 1 .79 .26 .32 .20 38.7
38MoviMage 1.44 .42 .59 .36 38.1
39CybinInc .52 .23 .26 .16 37.8
40InfuSystem 10.58 5.74 6.65 3.89 36.9
41Southlndwt .53 .19 .27 .15 35.7
42Globalstar 2.13 1.01 1.25 .69 35.6
43XtantMed 74 1.31 .55 .74 .39 34.5
44SachemCap 5 4.64 2.22 2.45 1.29 34.5
45IssuerDirect 14 19.03 7.61 12.06 6.07 33.5
46Inuvo .57 .23 .29 .14 32.2
47EngyFuelsgrs 8 8.21 4.19 4.90 2.29 31.8
48IvanhoeEl 12.98 6.79 7.06 3.02 30.0
49UnivSecInst 3 1.93 1.11 1.18 .48 28.9
50FrankStProp 2.72 1.47 1.82 .74 28.9
—————————

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up