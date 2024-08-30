UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2023.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AGBAGrwt
|.45
|.01
|.28
|+.28
|+4583.3
|2GlblInvestwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.05
|+1500.0
|3BoneBiolwt
|70.44
|2.87
|60.50
|+56.58
|+1443.4
|4bioAffinitywt
|2.90
|.05
|1.19
|+1.10
|+1283.7
|5GeneDxA
|37.45
|2.47
|31.94
|+29.19
|+1061.5
|6CorbusPhr
|61.90
|5.67
|61.18
|+55.14
|+912.9
|7FitellCorp
|39.89
|.88
|14.91
|+13.38
|+874.5
|8MediacoHld
|6.86
|.40
|3.35
|+2.92
|+679.1
|9GeoVaxLbwt
|.65
|.02
|.20
|+.17
|+570.0
|10SezzleInc
|140.36
|16.23
|136.23+115.71
|+563.9
|11Inseegors
|14.70
|1.62
|14.59
|+12.39
|+563.2
|12AirshipAIwt
|2.19
|.02
|.27
|+.23
|+558.5
|13LbrtyReswt
|.05
|.00
|.03
|+.03
|+540.0
|14PHPVntwt
|.05
|.01
|.04
|+.04
|+528.6
|15CoreSci2wt
|12.23
|1.15
|10.30
|+8.66
|+528.0
|16LongbrdPh
|40.48
|15.64
|36.08
|+30.05
|+498.3
|17SoundHnd
|5.98
|.23
|1.97
|+1.64
|+489.8
|18AGBAGr
|4.29
|.32
|2.54
|+2.05
|+422.6
|19Palladynepf
|.24
|.01
|.03
|+.02
|+400.0
|20SummitTher
|14.02
|12.36
|12.98
|+10.37
|+397.3
|21AvidityBios
|48.80
|8.86
|44.00
|+34.95
|+386.2
|22ASTSpcMbl
|39.08
|1.97
|29.04
|+23.01
|+381.6
|23AlsetCapAcwt
|.05
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+380.0
|24Rezolute
|6.10
|.90
|4.76
|+3.77
|+379.4
|25DognssIntArs
|27.27
|2.90
|24.15
|+19.06
|+374.5
|26CandelThr
|14.30
|1.16
|6.75
|+5.28
|+359.2
|27Biofronterwt
|.08
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+350.0
|28CoreScientwt
|6.87
|.76
|5.40
|+4.20
|+350.0
|29DaveIncA
|63.50
|7.73
|37.60
|+29.22
|+348.4
|30AudioEye
|29.30
|4.52
|24.21
|+18.79
|+346.7
|31OxbridgeRewt
|.21
|.02
|.15
|+.12
|+341.2
|32JanuxTher
|65.60
|7.79
|46.98
|+36.25
|+337.8
|33ALT5Sig
|5.26
|.50
|2.41
|+1.86
|+334.2
|34RootIncA
|86.57
|7.22
|43.36
|+32.88
|+313.7
|35SKGrOppwt
|.65
|.06
|.29
|+.22
|+312.9
|36Kingstone
|12.41
|1.97
|8.72
|+6.59
|+309.4
|37DouYuIntlrs
|27
|19.30
|3.12
|18.84
|+14.12
|+299.3
|38Q32Biors
|43.50
|10.10
|43.48
|+32.54
|+297.3
|39Chemomab
|2.07
|.46
|2.02
|+1.51
|+296.1
|40RealBrker
|6.75
|1.52
|6.23
|+4.63
|+289.4
|41AdmaBiolog
|18.48
|4.37
|17.31
|+12.79
|+283.0
|42EnvoyMedwt
|.32
|.01
|.08
|+.06
|+275.0
|43CellebrtDiwt
|6.06
|1.14
|5.81
|+4.24
|+270.1
|44IXAcqwt
|.10
|.02
|.07
|+.05
|+265.0
|45Harrow
|44.80
|9.13
|40.46
|+29.26
|+261.3
|46PrjctEnrgwt
|.16
|.02
|.09
|+.07
|+260.0
|47BayouHldgrs
|6.38
|1.04
|5.82
|+4.18
|+254.9
|48RedCatHldg
|3.27
|.56
|3.11
|+2.23
|+253.4
|49NextNavwt
|3.99
|.73
|2.52
|+1.80
|+250.0
|50DyneThera
|47.45
|12.33
|46.09
|+32.79
|+246.5
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1CNSPhrmrs
|65.00
|.10
|.16
|—63.34
|—
|99.8
|2Volconrs
|787.50
|1.41
|1.46—444.04
|—
|99.7
|3SunshBiors
|582.00
|2.42
|2.84—541.16
|—
|99.5
|4PortageBiors
|8.28
|2.21
|3.45—581.55
|—
|99.4
|5CERoThera
|12.80
|.12
|.13
|—10.87
|—
|98.8
|6Expion360
|5.44
|.06
|.06
|—
|5.33
|—
|98.8
|7LuxUrban
|6.88
|.07
|.08
|—
|5.90
|—
|98.7
|8IntractvStrrs
|47.60
|.34
|.47
|—33.93
|—
|98.6
|9GRIBiors
|65.00
|.40
|.51
|—34.53
|—
|98.6
|10MullenAutors
|14.95
|.20
|.22
|—14.08
|—
|98.5
|11MaxeonSlrT
|7.35
|.08
|.11
|—
|7.06
|—
|98.5
|12Allarityrs
|11.14
|.14
|.18
|—10.84
|—
|98.3
|13SiyatMobrs
|90.90
|1.26
|1.31
|—74.47
|—
|98.3
|14TonixPhrs
|14.08
|.22
|.23
|—12.67
|—
|98.2
|15SurgePayswt
|4.49
|.01
|.04
|—
|2.06
|—
|98.2
|16BlujayDiars
|9.76
|.17
|.19
|—
|9.57
|—
|98.1
|17HubCybrwt
|.29
|.00
|.01
|—
|.29
|—
|98.0
|18C3isIncrs
|68.50
|1.11
|1.24
|—51.76
|—
|97.7
|19SunPower
|5.63
|.09
|.12
|—
|4.71
|—
|97.5
|20SeelosThrs
|15.44
|.22
|.29
|—10.83
|—
|97.4
|21ConduitPhr
|5.29
|.12
|.12
|—
|4.43
|—
|97.3
|22WheelerRErs
|39.60
|.97
|1.05
|—35.55
|—
|97.1
|23Cemtrex
|5.76
|.14
|.15
|—
|4.86
|—
|97.0
|24AscentSolrrs
|91.00
|2.70
|3.13
|—83.87
|—
|96.4
|25PrestoAuto
|.74
|.02
|.02
|—
|.51
|—
|96.2
|26XTIAerosprs
|8.00
|.19
|.21
|—
|5.39
|—
|96.2
|27BeneficntArs
|40.80
|1.38
|1.50
|—37.38
|—
|96.1
|28InspirVetArs
|50.00
|1.23
|1.36
|—33.15
|—
|96.1
|29ZoomcarHld
|7.61
|.10
|.15
|—
|3.54
|—
|96.0
|30TransCoders
|7.20
|.22
|.26
|—
|6.34
|—
|96.0
|31MicroAlgors
|25.48
|.36
|.37
|—
|8.75
|—
|95.9
|32SolidionTch
|10.74
|.27
|.32
|—
|7.38
|—
|95.8
|332Urs
|37.20
|1.05
|1.58
|—35.32
|—
|95.7
|34AptevoThhrs
|10.80
|.29
|.36
|—
|7.60
|—
|95.5
|35BanzaiIntl
|3.55
|.08
|.09
|—
|1.80
|—
|95.5
|36SiNtxTchrs
|85.20
|3.23
|3.49
|—72.71
|—
|95.4
|37HWHIntl
|4.79
|.41
|.54
|—
|9.76
|—
|94.8
|38SMXSecArs
|53.25
|2.80
|2.81
|—50.44
|—
|94.7
|39mFIntln
|14.49
|.51
|.65
|—11.64
|—
|94.7
|40AN2Thera
|22.22
|.87
|1.13
|—19.36
|—
|94.5
|41FreightTcrs
|3.88
|.17
|.19
|—
|3.17
|—
|94.3
|42LyraTherap
|6.79
|.25
|.32
|—
|4.92
|—
|93.9
|43HoldcoNuvn
|.17
|.00
|.01
|—
|.08
|—
|93.8
|44CrwnElectrs
|90.00
|1.40
|1.41
|—20.79
|—
|93.6
|45Aclarionrs
|6.75
|.20
|.21
|—
|2.99
|—
|93.5
|46CasaSyst
|.57
|.03
|.04
|—
|.50
|—
|93.4
|47JeffsBrand
|5.29
|.17
|.21
|—
|2.84
|—
|93.2
|48Akandars
|28.40
|1.15
|1.22
|—16.42
|—
|93.1
|49Nuwellirs
|30.10
|1.17
|1.42
|—18.92
|—
|93.0
|50HyzonMotr
|.90
|.05
|.06
|—
|.83
|—
|93.0
