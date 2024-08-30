Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

August 30, 2024, 6:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2023.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AGBAGrwt .45 .01 .28 +.28 +4583.3
2GlblInvestwt .05 .01 .05 +.05 +1500.0
3BoneBiolwt 70.44 2.87 60.50 +56.58 +1443.4
4bioAffinitywt 2.90 .05 1.19 +1.10 +1283.7
5GeneDxA 37.45 2.47 31.94 +29.19 +1061.5
6CorbusPhr 61.90 5.67 61.18 +55.14 +912.9
7FitellCorp 39.89 .88 14.91 +13.38 +874.5
8MediacoHld 6.86 .40 3.35 +2.92 +679.1
9GeoVaxLbwt .65 .02 .20 +.17 +570.0
10SezzleInc 140.36 16.23 136.23+115.71 +563.9
11Inseegors 14.70 1.62 14.59 +12.39 +563.2
12AirshipAIwt 2.19 .02 .27 +.23 +558.5
13LbrtyReswt .05 .00 .03 +.03 +540.0
14PHPVntwt .05 .01 .04 +.04 +528.6
15CoreSci2wt 12.23 1.15 10.30 +8.66 +528.0
16LongbrdPh 40.48 15.64 36.08 +30.05 +498.3
17SoundHnd 5.98 .23 1.97 +1.64 +489.8
18AGBAGr 4.29 .32 2.54 +2.05 +422.6
19Palladynepf .24 .01 .03 +.02 +400.0
20SummitTher 14.02 12.36 12.98 +10.37 +397.3
21AvidityBios 48.80 8.86 44.00 +34.95 +386.2
22ASTSpcMbl 39.08 1.97 29.04 +23.01 +381.6
23AlsetCapAcwt .05 .01 .05 +.04 +380.0
24Rezolute 6.10 .90 4.76 +3.77 +379.4
25DognssIntArs 27.27 2.90 24.15 +19.06 +374.5
26CandelThr 14.30 1.16 6.75 +5.28 +359.2
27Biofronterwt .08 .01 .05 +.04 +350.0
28CoreScientwt 6.87 .76 5.40 +4.20 +350.0
29DaveIncA 63.50 7.73 37.60 +29.22 +348.4
30AudioEye 29.30 4.52 24.21 +18.79 +346.7
31OxbridgeRewt .21 .02 .15 +.12 +341.2
32JanuxTher 65.60 7.79 46.98 +36.25 +337.8
33ALT5Sig 5.26 .50 2.41 +1.86 +334.2
34RootIncA 86.57 7.22 43.36 +32.88 +313.7
35SKGrOppwt .65 .06 .29 +.22 +312.9
36Kingstone 12.41 1.97 8.72 +6.59 +309.4
37DouYuIntlrs 27 19.30 3.12 18.84 +14.12 +299.3
38Q32Biors 43.50 10.10 43.48 +32.54 +297.3
39Chemomab 2.07 .46 2.02 +1.51 +296.1
40RealBrker 6.75 1.52 6.23 +4.63 +289.4
41AdmaBiolog 18.48 4.37 17.31 +12.79 +283.0
42EnvoyMedwt .32 .01 .08 +.06 +275.0
43CellebrtDiwt 6.06 1.14 5.81 +4.24 +270.1
44IXAcqwt .10 .02 .07 +.05 +265.0
45Harrow 44.80 9.13 40.46 +29.26 +261.3
46PrjctEnrgwt .16 .02 .09 +.07 +260.0
47BayouHldgrs 6.38 1.04 5.82 +4.18 +254.9
48RedCatHldg 3.27 .56 3.11 +2.23 +253.4
49NextNavwt 3.99 .73 2.52 +1.80 +250.0
50DyneThera 47.45 12.33 46.09 +32.79 +246.5
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CNSPhrmrs 65.00 .10 .16 —63.34 99.8
2Volconrs 787.50 1.41 1.46—444.04 99.7
3SunshBiors 582.00 2.42 2.84—541.16 99.5
4PortageBiors 8.28 2.21 3.45—581.55 99.4
5CERoThera 12.80 .12 .13 —10.87 98.8
6Expion360 5.44 .06 .06 5.33 98.8
7LuxUrban 6.88 .07 .08 5.90 98.7
8IntractvStrrs 47.60 .34 .47 —33.93 98.6
9GRIBiors 65.00 .40 .51 —34.53 98.6
10MullenAutors 14.95 .20 .22 —14.08 98.5
11MaxeonSlrT 7.35 .08 .11 7.06 98.5
12Allarityrs 11.14 .14 .18 —10.84 98.3
13SiyatMobrs 90.90 1.26 1.31 —74.47 98.3
14TonixPhrs 14.08 .22 .23 —12.67 98.2
15SurgePayswt 4.49 .01 .04 2.06 98.2
16BlujayDiars 9.76 .17 .19 9.57 98.1
17HubCybrwt .29 .00 .01 .29 98.0
18C3isIncrs 68.50 1.11 1.24 —51.76 97.7
19SunPower 5.63 .09 .12 4.71 97.5
20SeelosThrs 15.44 .22 .29 —10.83 97.4
21ConduitPhr 5.29 .12 .12 4.43 97.3
22WheelerRErs 39.60 .97 1.05 —35.55 97.1
23Cemtrex 5.76 .14 .15 4.86 97.0
24AscentSolrrs 91.00 2.70 3.13 —83.87 96.4
25PrestoAuto .74 .02 .02 .51 96.2
26XTIAerosprs 8.00 .19 .21 5.39 96.2
27BeneficntArs 40.80 1.38 1.50 —37.38 96.1
28InspirVetArs 50.00 1.23 1.36 —33.15 96.1
29ZoomcarHld 7.61 .10 .15 3.54 96.0
30TransCoders 7.20 .22 .26 6.34 96.0
31MicroAlgors 25.48 .36 .37 8.75 95.9
32SolidionTch 10.74 .27 .32 7.38 95.8
332Urs 37.20 1.05 1.58 —35.32 95.7
34AptevoThhrs 10.80 .29 .36 7.60 95.5
35BanzaiIntl 3.55 .08 .09 1.80 95.5
36SiNtxTchrs 85.20 3.23 3.49 —72.71 95.4
37HWHIntl 4.79 .41 .54 9.76 94.8
38SMXSecArs 53.25 2.80 2.81 —50.44 94.7
39mFIntln 14.49 .51 .65 —11.64 94.7
40AN2Thera 22.22 .87 1.13 —19.36 94.5
41FreightTcrs 3.88 .17 .19 3.17 94.3
42LyraTherap 6.79 .25 .32 4.92 93.9
43HoldcoNuvn .17 .00 .01 .08 93.8
44CrwnElectrs 90.00 1.40 1.41 —20.79 93.6
45Aclarionrs 6.75 .20 .21 2.99 93.5
46CasaSyst .57 .03 .04 .50 93.4
47JeffsBrand 5.29 .17 .21 2.84 93.2
48Akandars 28.40 1.15 1.22 —16.42 93.1
49Nuwellirs 30.10 1.17 1.42 —18.92 93.0
50HyzonMotr .90 .05 .06 .83 93.0
