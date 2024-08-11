Transferring Colleges: 9 Frequently Asked Questions

Choosing which college to attend can be difficult. And even after the decision is made, it’s not always the right…

Choosing which college to attend can be difficult. And even after the decision is made, it’s not always the right choice. After a semester or two, some students find that they are unhappy on campus for various reasons.

However, that doesn’t mean students have to remain at a school that may not meet their academic, financial or social needs. Transferring is an option.

Here are answers to eight frequently asked questions about the college transfer process.

1. How do I know whether to switch colleges?

2. What are the first steps I should take to transfer?

3. How does the transfer application compare to first-year applications?

4. Can I transfer and still graduate in four years?

5. How do I know if all my credits will transfer?

6. Can I apply to colleges I was previously rejected from?

7. Am I eligible for financial aid as a transfer student?

8. Is living on campus a requirement for transfer students?

9. How can I pick the right school the second time around?

How Do I Know Whether to Switch Colleges?

Students transfer for a variety of reasons, including cost, family obligations, wanting to be closer to home, a change in academic program or a desire to find a better fit. Others want to further their education after attending community college.

But it’s not the right choice for every student. Experts strongly advise students not to transfer from another four-year university during their junior or senior year, as they can lose credits or run out of of available financial aid.

Colgate University in New York, for instance, requires students to complete at least half their credits at Colgate, says Susan Dolly Lathrop, senior associate dean for admission operations. “So for students that are in their junior year and thinking about transferring, they are going to lose credits because we have a maximum cap on how many we will transfer in.”

She also suggests that students wait until they’ve finished at least one year of college before transferring.

What Are the First Steps I Should Take to Transfer?

Students should “determine if the reason for transferring is because of an isolated incident, or for a trend of experiences that can’t be fixed,” Johnnie Johnson, vice president for enrollment management at Washington College in Maryland, wrote in an email.

If there’s no solution, students can reach out to transfer staff on campus and start researching other schools to attend.

How Does the Transfer Application Compare to First-Year Applications?

Applications for transfer and first-year students are often similar, with schools typically requiring letters of recommendation, an essay, high school or college transcripts and possibly test scores.

“A positive for those who are applying as a transfer as opposed to first-year admission is that we are able to see more consistent coursework,” says Owen Bligh, dean of admission at Providence College in Rhode Island.

“While high schools across the country have a number of different grading scales … we know that what we’re looking at (from transfer students) is all college-level work and that the grading scale is a little bit more prescribed. So it allows us to more accurately compare students and have the confidence that they’ll be able to be successful.”

Some colleges have their own application for transfer students while others accept the Common Application. Within the application — whether it’s written in the essay or in the additional information section — students should “share their whole story” and explain “how they made their first (college) choice and what it is that’s leading them to make this second choice,” Dolly Lathrop says.

A specific program at a college, on the other hand, may be more selective. Additionally, sometimes, under an articulation agreement — a partnership between multiple colleges and universities to ease the transfer process — community college students are guaranteed admission at select institutions.

Although transfer students may be familiar with the college application process, every school is different. Experts advise students to double check requirements and deadlines, and reach out to the admissions office with any questions.

Can I Transfer and Still Graduate in Four Years?

Transferring schools does not automatically increase the amount of time it takes a student to graduate. Many students are still able to graduate in four years, but it depends on several factors.

Students who plan to change majors or need to fulfill certain general education requirements might need more time, for instance.

It’s important to talk with an academic adviser at your current school or research what credits will transfer to stay on track, experts say.

How Do I Know if All My Credits Will Transfer?

Colleges usually offer some type of tool or evaluation method on their website that allows a transfer student to see how credits may transfer, experts say. Some programs require certain courses, in which case a student should contact a school’s specific department to learn more information.

“Transferring between 4-year institutions can provide some challenges, especially gaining credit for specific classes that might not be taught at both institutions,” Johnson says. “Oftentimes, a syllabus or course catalog might need to be provided so that institutions or registrars can determine if credit can be awarded.”

For community college transfers, note that some articulation agreements focus on course equivalencies to ensure that credits will transfer easily.

Can I Apply to Colleges I Was Previously Rejected From?

Policies vary per college. But in most cases, experts say, students can reapply to a college that previously denied them out of high school or on a first application — especially if they’ve demonstrated academic improvement.

“However, new information is usually requested, i.e. a new transcript, a new letter of recommendation or sometimes a letter of reasoning that explains a prior situation that led to the initial rejection,” Johnson says.

Am I Eligible for Financial Aid as a Transfer Student?

Transfer students can typically apply for financial aid, including grants, scholarships, loans or work-study opportunities. Submission of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is required.

Like any other student receiving financial aid, transfer students need to have made satisfactory academic progress toward their degree to remain or be eligible, experts say.

Merit aid may be more limited, Bligh says, but some schools do offer transfer scholarships — although they tend to be a smaller dollar amount. Mississippi State University, for instance, has several transfer scholarships that provide qualifying in-state students up to $6,000, while qualifying nonresidents can receive up to $18,000.

Is Living on Campus a Requirement for Transfer Students?

On-campus living requirements depend on the college. Some institutions require all students to live on campus their first year or for their entire degree — with exceptions — while others don’t have guaranteed housing.

“I do think it’s important for students interested in the transfer process to do their homework, whether that means really looking at the websites of the schools they are considering or actually making phone calls to the admission offices to get the details they need to make sure they are going in with an informed decision,” Dolly Lathrop says.

How Can I Pick the Right School the Second Time Around?

Consider factors important to you, such as transfer credit, cost, campus environment, academic programs and student life, experts say.

Be self-reflective, Dolly Lathrop says. “Students really need to think about their best learning environment and then look for a school that meets that criteria.”

In addition to setting up a campus tour — either virtually or in person — reach out to a school to learn about resources and services available to transfer students. Some schools have transfer-specific orientation or visit days.

