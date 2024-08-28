The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $104.7 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $997.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, The Cooper Companies expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to $1.01.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.64 to $3.67 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.91 billion.

