The 20 Best College Town Hotels

Universities and the towns that surround them are full of energy and vibrancy. From classic must-visit eateries to stadiums that fill with fans, you’ll have plenty to look forward to when planning a prospective student visit, a parents weekend trip, a homecoming gathering or a trip back for a big game.

To help make planning a trip to the top college towns across the country easier, our editors researched and consulted rankings and traveler reviews for local hotels, along with their proximity to the college campuses.

Hyatt Regency Princeton: Princeton, New Jersey

Providing a contemporary retreat with 330 rooms and suites, the Hyatt Regency Princeton is an ideal base for exploring the ivy-covered campus of Princeton University. Whether you’re visiting a current Princeton Tiger or taking a campus tour as a prospective student, you can begin your day at this hotel with a morning workout, then grab breakfast and a cup of java at Laurea.

Located midway between the historic university and the Princeton Junction Train Station (both a little more than a mile away), this hotel is convenient for getting to campus, visiting area attractions like the McCarter Theatre Center and Princeton MarketFair, and using public transportation.

When it’s time to unwind, recent guests recommend a swim in the glass-enclosed heated indoor pool. In the evening, get dinner at a local restaurant or grab a bite at the hotel. For a nightcap to discuss the day’s experiences, the Hyatt Regency Princeton has an atrium lounge with a koi pond and a waterfall backdrop where you can enjoy some drinks before retreating to your room.

Package: Consider signing up for the World of Hyatt program for exclusive rates and member-only amenities.

Address:102 Carnegie Center Drive, Princeton, NJ 08540

The Charles Hotel: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Situated in Harvard Square, The Charles Hotel is steps from independent bookstores, cafes and shopping. Ideally positioned for visiting both Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campuses, the property is surrounded by the area’s iconic Georgian and colonial architecture. Recent guests note the top-rated Cambridge hotel is well-appointed and infused with collegiate charm. Travelers appreciate its central location and cleanliness, which provides a wonderful travel experience.

Within the hotel, Henrietta’s Table serves up chef-created regional specialties ranging from weekend brunch to dinners highlighting local ingredients, and Bar Enza is a “neo-trattoria” with Italian dinner specialties. When it’s time to toast to a celebratory moment — or just unwind — Noir Bar is ready to create a crafted cocktail, while Regattabar is a destination jazz club.

The guest rooms and suites have windows that open to views of the Charles River, Harvard Square, Cambridge or Boston — along with a harmonious blend of contemporary elements mixed with Shaker furniture, plaid carpeting, paneled walls and Carrara marble bathrooms. Each room is also equipped with a large work desk and a winged leather chair with an ottoman for relaxing after a busy day on campus. Whether it’s a campus visit or graduation weekend, head to the Corbu Spa & Salon for some pampering with organic French-inspired treatments and beauty care. The recently updated fitness center also awaits active guests.

Package: Parents of Harvard students may want to join the hotel’s Harvard Parents Commencement Club. Harvard parents who sign up online receive advance access to key dates, including move-in week, homecoming and commencement — plus Commencement Club Rewards like special promotions and upgrades.

Address:1 Bennett St., Cambridge, MA 02138

The Clement Palo Alto: Palo Alto, California

Check in to a luxurious one- or two-bedroom suite at The Clement Palo Alto, one of the top hotels near Stanford University. Upon arrival you’ll be treated to complimentary valet parking, and if you like to wander, you can plan to easily explore the area’s shopping, dining and entertainment areas on foot. Recent travelers say this hotel is ideal because the food and valet parking is included, and the location is wonderful for exploring the area.

Steps from the Stanford University campus and Cardinal Stadium, this contemporary all-inclusive property offers a luxurious home away from home. The 23 residential-style suites each have a separate living room and bedroom(s), beds with Matouk linens, a stocked refrigerator, and a Nespresso coffee machine.

The all-inclusive rates mean you can enjoy your breakfast, lunch or dinner within your suite, or dine in The Kitchen or The Dining Room. When it’s time to unwind, go for a swim in the rooftop pool, read a book in a cabana, have a glass of wine by the fireplace, or grab some snacks in The Kitchen’s 24-hour pantry.

Note: The pool was closed for renovations at the time of publication.

Package: If you’re heading to campus for a game weekend, the “Football Package” includes a box lunch for two and a clear stadium bag.

Address:711 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301

The Blake Hotel: New Haven, Connecticut

Whether you’re visiting your Yale University student or checking out Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, The Blake Hotel offers a boutique experience close to it all. Recent guests say it’s a beautiful property with an ideal location for visiting campus.

The property’s 108 apartment-style guest rooms and suites feature contemporary styling with kitchenettes, so you can make a quick bite when you’ve got an early wake-up call or when festivities go late into the night. Accommodations are infused with Yale-themed touches and combine work and play with comfy sitting areas, oversized windows, writing desks and smart TVs.

For dinner, make a reservation at Siena Ristorante. Located within the hotel, this New Haven staple is known for authentic Italian cuisine, including pastas made from scratch. If you’re wanting city views, make your way to the High George by Siena rooftop restaurant with curated cocktails and a seasonal menu.

Package: The hotel’s Yale Families & Alumni Club has special rates and offers. Current Yale families and alumni can call the hotel directly to book.

Address:9 High St., New Haven, CT 06510

The Rittenhouse: Philadelphia

Situated in a prime location on the green-filled historic Rittenhouse Square, The Rittenhouse is a top Philadelphia hotel. Centrally located for exploring the city’s must-see attractions, this hotel is ideal for campus visits and parents weekends at the city’s top colleges, including the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University and Drexel University.

The recently redesigned guest rooms and suites are a luxurious way to start and end your days, and they feature plush pillow-top beds, marble bathrooms and large flat-screen TVs with easy connectivity to other devices. There’s a separate vanity and dressing area to help multiple people get ready in the room at once, in addition to a stocked bar and twice-daily housekeeping with evening turndown service.

For celebrating a graduation or spending some quality time with family, Lacroix Restaurant at The Rittenhouse is an idyllic destination for afternoon tea, dinner, cocktails and more. Travelers say the meals, service and attention to detail can’t be beat. When you need a little “me time,” book a treatment or service at the hotel’s spa and salon. You may also want to use the fitness center or swim in the atrium pool.

Package: Book the “Breakfast Inclusive” package to start your day with breakfast in bed or in the elegant Lacroix Restaurant.

Address:210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Hilton Pasadena: Pasadena, California

Less than a mile from the California Institute of Technology, Hilton Pasadena is praised by travelers for its central location, which is ideal for prospective students, parents and alumni. Gather with family or college friends at The Corner Craft Kitchen + Bar, which offers American fusion cuisine and indoor and outdoor seating. Or, head to the pool deck to mingle in the sunshine.

When it’s time for some rest, the guest rooms and suites have contemporary decor with midcentury modern accents. Each room has plush beds, work desks, minifridges and charging stations.

Beyond the campus, Old Pasadena, the Pasadena Convention Center, and plenty of dining and shopping are all within walking distance; the iconic Rose Bowl is roughly 3 miles away. You can grab a Starbucks coffee in the lobby and set off to explore the area with ease.

Address:168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101

Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club: Durham, North Carolina

As one of the best hotels in Durham, the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club is a prime option for parents and friends visiting Duke University students. Set amid 300 acres of tall pines, the tranquil on-campus retreat is home to the 18-hole Duke University Golf Course, an indoor swimming pool and a fitness center.

Guests rave about the upscale setting, history and outstanding service, noting this hotel is ideal for move-in, graduation, college campus visits or a Blue Devils game. Rooms and suites are furnished in English countryside-inspired styling and equipped with the comforts of home, including a Nespresso coffee machine, a 50-inch TV and a spacious work desk.

When it comes to dining, the hotel has award-winning options, including the Fairview Dining Room, Vista Restaurant and Nineteen Grill. For a special treat, the property’s traditional British afternoon tea service includes a variety of sandwiches, scones and sweets in the Fairview Dining Room. If a celebratory toast is in order, head to the Bull Durham Bar for cocktails by the fireplace.

Note: The Fairview Dining Room is closed until Sept. 15, 2024.

Package: The hotel offers deals for early bookings, along with golf and bed-and-breakfast package options.

Address:3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham, NC 27705

Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel: Providence, Rhode Island

Set within a former Masonic Temple, the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel combines modern amenities with historic 1920s architecture. Its location in the heart of the city is what travelers say makes this property stand out: The hotel sits across from the Rhode Island State House, within walking distance of the Amtrak station and downtown Providence attractions, and about a mile from the campus of Brown University.

Guest rooms and suites each have a bed with a pillow-top mattress for a good night’s rest, a minifridge to stow late-night or early-morning snacks, and a bathroom stocked with Aveda amenities.

Throughout your stay at one of the top Providence hotels, you’ll get to enjoy the Public Kitchen & Bar as a social gathering space open for breakfast, dinner and cocktails. There’s also a fitness center for a workout while you’re in town to cheer on the Brown Bears, as well as an on-site convenience store for late-night essentials.

Address:5 Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI 02903

Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore: Baltimore

Equipped with a five-star spa and a rooftop pool, the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore is a welcoming property that focuses on service, according to recent travelers. The urban retreat is a top Baltimore hotel for parents, friends and family visiting students at Johns Hopkins University, given its luxurious amenities, services and traveler reviews.

Located about 5 miles from campus, the property has multiple dining options, including Maximón with contemporary South American and Mexican fare. For a memorable dinner, head to the hotel’s 29th floor to The Bygone, which serves up indulgent dishes and cocktails and offers a nod to the 1920s along with panoramic Inner Harbor views. If something casual is in order, stop by the Splash Pool Bar & Grill for light summer plates and signature cocktails by the rooftop pool.

When you’re ready for rest, the guest rooms and suites have floor-to-ceiling windows, plush beds with down duvets, Bose Bluetooth speakers and espresso machines. Each room has a marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub and a separate shower — perfect for relaxing after a busy day spent on campus, at a rollicking Johns Hopkins Blue Jays game or exploring Baltimore.

Package: For exclusive rates at this property, Johns Hopkins University parents, alumni and patients can contact the Johns Hopkins travel desk for a special code.

Address:200 International Drive, Baltimore, MD 21202

Graduate Evanston: Evanston, Illinois

Infused with Wildcat influences and history, the Graduate Evanston is an ideal base for Northwestern University visits and exploring the North Shore of Chicago. Located a few blocks from campus, the property has vintage-inspired decor with warm tweeds and plaids as well as collegiate influences that travelers say makes the rooms feel comfortable and upscale.

From first-year move-in day to commencement, Wildcat parents will enjoy plenty of amenities at this home away from home. The Graduate Homestead Room is a colonial-inspired restaurant and lounge with dark woods and a brick fireplace serving seasonal American dishes mixed with global flavors. There are rental bikes available for guests to explore the city (Lake Michigan is only a few blocks away) and a fitness center.

Rooms and suites at this top Evanston hotel honor the area’s rich history with plaid wallpaper, large windows and wood desks ideal for studying or doing remote work. There are minifridges for in-room snacks or stowing leftovers, lounge chairs for relaxing, and luxury bath amenities.

Address:1625 Hinman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201

Aloft Harlem: New York City

Situated about half a mile from the main campus of Columbia University, the Aloft Harlem provides a modern retreat with a lounge showcasing works by local artists, a 24-hour pantry and a gym. Travelers appreciate the location and service, though some note it is in need of some renovations.

Whether you’re in New York City for a prospective student campus tour, visiting a current student or cheering at a Columbia Lions sporting event, this contemporary property has guest rooms and suites with amenities like work desks, plug-and-play connectivity stations and minifridges. When it’s time for rest, plush beds, TVs with Netflix access, walk-in showers and luxury bath amenities also await you. You can enjoy views of the surrounding Harlem neighborhood from large in-room windows.

Not only is this property close to the home of the Columbia Lions, this top New York hotel is only a couple blocks from the Apollo Theater and steps from a variety of shops and restaurants. If you prefer to dine in at the hotel, get grab-and-go breakfast options at Re:fuel by Aloft or a casual dinner and cocktails at W XYZ.

Package: The hotel offers discounted rates for all Columbia University students, alumni and visitors. Rates can be found here.

Address:2296 Frederick Douglass Blvd., New York, NY 10027

The Statler Hotel at Cornell University: Ithaca, New York

Overlooking the picturesque campus of Cornell University in the Finger Lakes region of New York, The Statler Hotel is ideally positioned for a visit to this Ivy League institution. It’s even within walking distance of the Cornell Botanic Gardens and the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art. Travelers and Cornell parents say the hotel is a perfect location with first-class service and attention to detail.

Run by the top-ranked Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, The Statler has award-winning restaurants on-site where Cornell families and alumni can dine. The Taverna Banfi transports diners to Italy with modern interpretations of old-world dishes and world-class wines from Castello Banfi Wine Estate. For casual made-to-order fare, the Terrace Restaurant serves an evolving roster of diverse options, and Mac’s Cafe has American grab-and-go specialties when classes are in session. If a celebratory cocktail is in order, head to the Regent Lounge for libations and small plates.

Featuring views of campus or Cayuga Lake, guest rooms and suites at this top Finger Lakes hotel have Cornell-infused decor. Many of the accommodations have glass-enclosed walk-in showers, but if you’re looking to unwind after a busy day, consider booking an Urban Guestroom with a soaking tub.

Package: For aspiring Cornellians, the “Student Experience Package” includes Cornell-branded gifts, a discount at The Cornell Store, a food and beverage credit, and more.

Address:130 Statler Drive, Ithaca, NY 14853

The Study at University of Chicago: Chicago

Set along the Midway Plaisance greenway, The Study at University of Chicago blends award-winning architecture with a prime location in Hyde Park. This top Chicago hotel is located adjacent to the University of Chicago‘s Campus South Athletic Field, close to the law school and Harris School of Public Policy.

Recent guests say the hotel is well located for university visits and the dining is superb, though some say the rooms are standard. The guest rooms and suites have writing desks and large windows with views over Lake Michigan, downtown Chicago or the south campus. When it’s time to unwind, you can relax in a leather reading chair with a book from The Strand Bookstore’s curated collection.

For dining, Truth Be Told is an on-site restaurant inspired by British gastropubs and taverns; it has a cozy atmosphere and serves a range of dishes, as well as Sunday roast and afternoon tea. There’s also a separate bar area for cocktails and in-room dining.

Address:1227 E. 60th St., Chicago, IL 60637

Claremont Club & Spa, A Fairmont Hotel: Berkeley, California

Dating back to 1915, the Tudor Revival-style Claremont Club & Spa is a destination retreat. Set amid the Berkely and Oakland hills, the Victorian property offers views of the San Francisco area, three heated outdoor pools, tennis, yoga and extensive wellness facilities. The iconic property receives rave reviews about the service and amenities, though some note the resort fees are high.

Located about 2 miles from the University of California, Berkeley, the top Berkeley hotel provides an idyllic sanctuary for parents, alumni and friends in town to visit current Cal Bears or attend an event. Guest rooms and suites have plush beds, art deco design elements, Keurig coffee makers and bathrooms with Le Labo bath products to rejuvenate you during your travels.

When you’re not on campus, there are plenty of options for fun or relaxation. Take advantage of spa treatments, the outdoor fitness pavilion, somatics training, the golf club and the kids club. For dining, the Limewood Bar & Restaurant serves coastal California cuisine with panoramic views, while East Bay Provisions has casual and grab-and-go options.

Package: The “Cal Parents Package” lets parents of current students advance purchase 10 to 25 nights at a set price to be used over the four-year college period. It also includes priority access to high demand dates, food and beverage discounts, parking and more.

Address:41 Tunnel Road, Berkeley, CA 94705

UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center: Los Angeles

Situated close to UCLA landmarks and the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, the UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center & Hotel has a prime location in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles for a campus visit or Bruins game. Past guests rave about the hotel’s central location on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, as well as the upscale accommodations, scenic grounds and incredible food.

Rooms and suites at this LEED Platinum-certified hotel have coffee makers and eco-friendly premium toiletries. Guests can connect to the property’s complimentary Wi-Fi during their stay, so you can be online in the open-air lobby, the olive tree-filled courtyard or while perusing the art collection. When it comes time for a special meal at one of the top Los Angeles hotels, the award-winning Plateia serves Mediterranean-infused California cuisine with an emphasis on local ingredients.

Package: The hotel offers the “Bruin Family Special” for UCLA students and their families, as well as other packages for visitors and medical center patients.

Address:425 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095

InterContinental Houston, an IHG Hotel: Houston

With everything from a signature Mediterranean restaurant to a terrace pool, the InterContinental Houston hotel is an urban retreat about half a mile from Rice University. Travelers rave about the cleanliness, service and overall experience at this property, saying it is a top Houston hotel.

Travelers can begin and end their days in tranquil guest rooms and suites furnished in earth tones with plush beds, luxury bath amenities and large windows with city views. The heated outdoor pool has a terrace with lounge chairs for relaxing with a good read. There’s also a 24-hour fitness facility.

Get fueled up for the campus visit at the Safina restaurant, which serves wellness-driven Mediterranean cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When it’s time for light bites or to raise a toast, The Naturalist Cafe is the hotel’s destination for small plates and cocktails.

Address:6750 Main St., Houston, TX 77030

Hanover Inn Dartmouth: Hanover, New Hampshire

The Hanover Inn is a full-service boutique hotel located directly on the Dartmouth College campus. This inn has been a luxurious resting point for more than two centuries, and it’s positioned perfectly for exploring the campus — the Hood Museum of Art and the Hopkins Center for the Arts are mere steps away.

The hotel makes a great base for move-in and parents weekends. Some parents note the inn is so comfortable and restful they turned drop-off weekend into a mini-vacation, while others rave about the charming setting and delightful cuisine at Pine Restaurant. This dining venue has an ever-changing menu showcasing both global cuisine and New England specialties. Offering views of the Dartmouth Green, the restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The 108 rooms and suites have classic New England charm blended with modern touches. There are wood and leather headboards, plush beds, and bathrooms with Gilchrist & Soames bath amenities.

Address:2 E. Wheelock St., Hanover, NH 03755

Loews Nashville Hotel at Vanderbilt Plaza: Nashville, Tennessee

When you’re visiting Music City for time at Vanderbilt University, the Loews Nashville Hotel at Vanderbilt Plaza is one of the top-rated Nashville hotels you can stay at. Located across the street from the school, the property is ideally situated for parents visiting students, alumni coming back for a Vanderbilt Commodores football game or anyone looking to explore the campus.

Designed to keep guests connected during their visit, accommodations have complimentary Wi-Fi and plenty of outlets for charging devices. Many rooms have Vandy views, and recent travelers rave about the Southern hospitality and service.

Before a campus tour, grab breakfast at Mason’s, which serves a range of chef-prepared options including omelets, brisket and grits, or a breakfast banh mi. There are also plenty of local dining options nearby, and downtown’s honky-tonks and restaurants are a quick rideshare away. After a day of exploring Nashville, raise a glass to the experience with classic and craft cocktails at Mason Bar.

Package: The “Collegiate Family Travel Package” includes a personalized mascot-themed amenity, a late checkout, and a nightly food and beverage credit.

Address:2100 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37203

Morris Inn: South Bend, Indiana

Basking in the glow of the Golden Dome, Morris Inn provides a central on-campus location at the University of Notre Dame. Steeped in collegiate charm, this luxury boutique hotel is focused on service and infused with Notre Dame charm from recently refreshed rooms to artwork. This property is even known as the “living room of the university,” a popular gathering spot.

Given its position steps from the bookstore, many dorms, the grotto and the iconic Notre Dame Stadium, the top South Bend hotel is perfectly positioned for a college visit, move-in weekend, commencement or a football game getaway. Notre Dame families, alumni and friends all appreciate its convenience and atmosphere, along with access to the hotel’s bikes, noting it is the ideal place to stay when visiting the home of the Fighting Irish.

When it’s time to eat at Morris Inn, Rohr’s has a modern tavern setting for breakfast and lunch, with a steakhouse-inspired menu for dinner. Within the restaurant is a blue-and-gold infused cocktail bar where you can raise a toast to accomplishments and Irish wins. The outdoor Wind Family Fireside Terrace is a popular spot on game days and family weekends with live bagpipe performances, fire pits and more. For a coffee or something sweet, Cafe J is the place to go.

Address:1399 N. Notre Dame Ave., South Bend, IN 46617

Hyatt Place Ann Arbor: Ann Arbor, Michigan

For a visit to the home of the Michigan Wolverines, Hyatt Place Ann Arbor makes an ideal base with an indoor pool, free parking and a location less than 3 miles from the University of Michigan. According to recent Michigan parents and Ann Arbor visitors, the property is clean, convenient for getting to and from campus, and a good value for the price. Many also note the complimentary breakfast buffet is tasty and a nice amenity.

Guest rooms and suites at this top Ann Arbor hotel are designed to feel like home. Each of the 142 rooms have cozy sleeping areas with plush king beds as well as separate living areas with sleeper sofas, work desks, TVs, minifridges and coffee makers.

Package: University of Michigan parents, students and alumni receive a 15% discount on rates. Reach out to the hotel directly for more information.

Address:3223 S. State St., Ann Arbor, MI 48108

What to pack:

Whether it’s a family weekend to see your college student, a campus visit, commencement or a homecoming game, packing right can help you arrive prepared and organized.

— A weekender bag or carry-on suitcase helps you avoid checking a bag.

— To show your team spirit, the Vera Bradley Collegiate Collection includes a range of accessories and Heritage Gear makes collegiate wool and leather bags.

— If you’ll be going to a sporting event, consider packing a clear stadium bag for essentials, as most stadiums impose bag restrictions.

— You’ll likely be doing a lot of walking, so you’ll want to invest in a comfortable pair of travel shoes.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood is an avid traveler, graduate of Drake University and frequent attendee of Notre Dame football games. She believes the right hotel can make or break a trip, and finds joy in researching the right home base. Hood used her research expertise, her travel experience, reviews and rankings to curate this article.

